Events in Italy

In 2025, Plenitude joined forces with Red Bull for three events combining sport, music and entertainment. On 28 and 29 June, Polignano a Mare, in the province of Bari, hosted the Italian stage of the prestigious high diving championship, now in its twelfth edition. In this spectacular location, Plenitude was present with an electric watercraft dedicated to the water shows. The partnership continued on 24 August with Red Bull Cerro Abajo, returning for its second Italian edition and bringing an adrenaline-fuelled urban downhill race for the most daring riders to the narrow streets of Genoa. The three-event series concluded on Saturday, 4 October, when Red Bull 64 Bars Live returned for its fourth edition in Rome’s Corviale district, bringing some of the most influential names on the rap scene to the stage. As part of the partnership, a 2.58 kWp photovoltaic system with a 5 kWh battery storage system was provided for the event and used to partially power the bar inside the venue.