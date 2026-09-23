Wind energy: Plenitude’s projects, technology and history

Onshore and offshore wind farms: the contribution of wind power to the energy transition.

Electricity generated by onshore and offshore wind farms is part of the renewable energy mix supporting the ongoing energy transition. At Plenitude, we work to transform the power of wind into renewable energy, investing in the development and management of technologically advanced facilities in Italy and around the world.

Plenitude’s commitment to wind energy

Plenitude’s journey to transform the power of wind into energy is supported by operational wind farms in Italy, Kazakhstan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Spain. This global network is constantly expanding along two strategic directions: consolidating onshore facilities and developing major offshore projects in the Mediterranean and North Sea.

As regards onshore wind energy in Italy, Plenitude has approximately 40 wind farms concentrated across Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Abruzzo and Sicily, including the Borgia facility in Calabria and the Banzi facility in Puglia. Its presence in Europe extends to Spain, led by the El Monte and Numancia wind farms. In France, an agreement with Neoen led to the acquisition of 14 facilities across seven different regions. Plenitude’s activities also extend to the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan, with the Badamsha 1 and 2 wind farms.

At the same time, Plenitude is at the forefront of the offshore wind energy sector. Through Vårgrønn, the joint venture with HitecVision, it actively participates in international initiatives such as the Baltic 2 wind farm in the German Baltic Sea and the ambitious Dogger Bank project in the United Kingdom, which, with its 3.6 GW of capacity, is the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Floating wind power represents a decisive step forward for the sector, with the GreenVolt and Cenos wind farms currently under development in Scottish waters. This evolution also involves the Italian seas, where Plenitude is engaged in developing some of the most advanced floating wind projects in the Mediterranean, both directly and through Divento, a strategic consortium involving GreenIT, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, 7 Seas Wind Power and NiceTechnology.

dogger bank plant

The wind becomes energy: discover how

From ship sails to windmill blades: wind has always been an energy source that has accompanied humankind. In this episode, journalist Marco Scurati, together with guest Claudio Piccinelli, Head of Offshore Wind and Northern Europe Renewables at Plenitude, takes us on a journey to discover how wind can be transformed into electricity.

What is wind energy and how does it work

To explain wind energy, we start when the wind meets the blades of a wind turbine, designed with an aerodynamic shape similar to that of aircraft wings. As the wind flows over the blades, it creates a pressure difference between the upper and lower surfaces, generating lift that pushes the blades to rotate around the main shaft. This rotational movement is transmitted inside the nacelle, where a gearbox increases the speed of the main shaft to 1,500–1,800 revolutions per minute. The main shaft operates at low rotational speeds and is then connected to a torque/speed multiplier that transfers the kinetic force to an electrical generator which, using the principle of electromagnetic induction, converts the mechanical rotational energy into electrical energy in the form of alternating current (AC) at grid frequency. It is then stepped up in voltage by a transformer and fed into an electrical substation, which further increases the voltage to align it with that of the public electricity grid and subsequently feeds it into the grid itself.

The main components of a wind turbine

  • Blades

    Usually there are three, designed to capture the maximum amount of energy from the wind. They can reach impressive lengths, up to 80 metres or more, and are made from lightweight yet resistant materials, such as fiberglass.

  • Rotor

    It consists of the blades and the main shaft. Its movement exploits aerodynamic lift: the asymmetrical shape of the blades causes the wind to create a pressure difference, generating the lifting force needed to rotate the entire system.

  • Nacelle

    Located at the top of the tower, it houses the turbine’s technological core. It contains the gearbox, which increases the speed of the main shaft, the generator, which converts mechanical energy into electrical energy, and control systems for monitoring efficiency and safety.

  • Tower

    Made of steel or reinforced concrete, it supports the nacelle and blades at an optimal height for capturing the wind. Its height can typically range from 80 to 140 metres, depending on the turbine’s power and the characteristics of the site.

Onshore and offshore: where we capture the wind

Although turbines are installed at considerable distances from one another, they are often grouped together to form so-called wind farms. These can be located on land (onshore) or in the open sea (offshore).

  • Onshore: the wind farm is located on land, often in rural or hilly areas where the wind blows more strongly. Proximity to the grid reduces energy losses during transmission, while construction and maintenance can also support the local economy.

  • Offshore: in this case, wind turbines are installed in the open sea. They harness stronger and more consistent winds, making it possible to achieve higher and more predictable energy production than onshore. They can be installed on fixed foundations (monopile, gravity base) or floating foundations (floating), depending on water depth and seabed conditions. Offshore facilities, thanks to their higher generation capacity, offer significant growth potential for wind energy.

The benefits and challenges of wind energy

Like other renewable energy sources, wind energy offers a number of significant benefits. Let’s look at the main ones.

  • Availability and widespread potential

    Wind energy comes from a renewable source that is widely available in nature and can also be used in areas that would otherwise not be productive. Although it is not dispatchable, it can rely on accurate and well-established forecasting models.

  • Vertical development

    By extending upwards, turbines facilitate the use of surrounding land, where normal productive activities, such as agriculture, can continue.

  • High efficiency rate

    According to Betz’s law, 59.3% of the wind’s kinetic energy can be converted into electrical energy. Although this is a theoretical maximum that decreases in real-world conditions, it remains a very interesting figure.

The use of wind energy also involves technological challenges that the sector is addressing and overcoming with increasingly advanced solutions. The main issue is related to intermittency: energy production depends on the natural variability of the wind, which can change in intensity and direction. Today, this characteristic is effectively managed and balanced through the development of energy storage systems and integration with other renewable sources, such as solar power.

Target raggiunti e prospettive future

The history of wind energy

The idea of harnessing the power of wind dates back thousands of years. The first windmills appeared in Persia as early as the 7th century AD, while they became widespread in Europe during the Middle Ages. However, it was only in the 19th century, with the advent of electricity, that the idea of transforming the kinetic energy of wind into electrical energy developed.

1887

Scottish professor James Blyth built the first wind turbine with canvas sails (or “windmill”) at his holiday home in Marykirk.

1941

In Vermont, the Smith-Putnam wind turbine was built, the first in the world capable of generating more than 1 MW of electricity.

1956

Johannes Juul built a 200 kW three-bladed wind turbine in Gedser, Denmark, which would become a benchmark prototype.

1980

The world’s first wind farm was installed in New Hampshire, consisting of 20 wind turbines rated at 30 kW each.

1991

The world’s first offshore wind farm was inaugurated in Denmark.

2028

This is the expected completion date for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The new frontiers of offshore wind and the consolidation of onshore facilities demonstrate how the potential of this energy source continues to translate into tangible results. The integration of digital technologies and new energy storage models helps effectively manage wind variability. The development of wind energy can contribute to creating long-term value, as part of the broader energy transition.

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