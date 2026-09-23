Plenitude’s commitment to wind energy

Plenitude’s journey to transform the power of wind into energy is supported by operational wind farms in Italy, Kazakhstan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Spain. This global network is constantly expanding along two strategic directions: consolidating onshore facilities and developing major offshore projects in the Mediterranean and North Sea.

As regards onshore wind energy in Italy, Plenitude has approximately 40 wind farms concentrated across Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Abruzzo and Sicily, including the Borgia facility in Calabria and the Banzi facility in Puglia. Its presence in Europe extends to Spain, led by the El Monte and Numancia wind farms. In France, an agreement with Neoen led to the acquisition of 14 facilities across seven different regions. Plenitude’s activities also extend to the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan, with the Badamsha 1 and 2 wind farms.

At the same time, Plenitude is at the forefront of the offshore wind energy sector. Through Vårgrønn, the joint venture with HitecVision, it actively participates in international initiatives such as the Baltic 2 wind farm in the German Baltic Sea and the ambitious Dogger Bank project in the United Kingdom, which, with its 3.6 GW of capacity, is the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Floating wind power represents a decisive step forward for the sector, with the GreenVolt and Cenos wind farms currently under development in Scottish waters. This evolution also involves the Italian seas, where Plenitude is engaged in developing some of the most advanced floating wind projects in the Mediterranean, both directly and through Divento, a strategic consortium involving GreenIT, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, 7 Seas Wind Power and NiceTechnology.