Energy storage: Plenitude’s projects, technology and history

Storage for grid stability and flexibility

The widespread adoption of renewable sources, such as solar and wind power, which are intermittent and non-dispatchable by nature, makes storage an essential element for ensuring grid stability and reliable energy supply. Storage facilities, particularly utility-scale systems, help balance potential mismatches between supply and demand by providing frequency and voltage regulation services.

Through the time-shifting mechanism, these systems optimize the use of energy: they absorb excess production during periods of low demand (overgeneration) and release it during peak periods.

Storage also plays a strategic role in absorbing additional electricity demand. In this context, the concept of energy flexibility refers to the ability to adapt production and consumption to system signals. Thanks to the integration of storage systems, the user evolves from prosumer to prosumager, a profile capable of managing its own energy flows to support the grid when needed.

In an integrated ecosystem, distributed storage systems can be grouped together to operate in synergy as a Virtual Power Plant (VPP). This configuration makes it possible to provide flexibility services with very fast activation times, contributing to the security of the electricity system. The result is a more efficient consumption model, in which large-scale storage and residential batteries work together to make citizens and businesses active participants in the energy system.