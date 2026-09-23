Solar Energy: Plenitude’s Projects, Technology, and History

Photovoltaics for the Regeneration of Brownfield Sites
Solar parks can also help revitalize decommissioned industrial areas, turning them into valuable resources for local economies. For example, Plenitude carried out the remediation of an 11-hectare site in Ravenna Ponticelle (owned by Eni), where the permanent safety measures required by the remediation plan included the installation of an impermeable capping layer.
More than 10,000 solar panels were subsequently installed on the site, achieving a total capacity of 6 MW. The bifacial monocrystalline silicon modules generate electricity from both the front and rear sides and are mounted on dedicated solar tracking structures. These structures are secured using ballast systems placed directly on the capping layer, fully integrating with the site's environmental recovery project.