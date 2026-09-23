Solar Energy: Plenitude’s Projects, Technology, and History

The Future of Solar Energy

From Edmond Becquerel’s discovery of the photovoltaic effect in 1839 to the present day, the history of solar energy has been marked by continuous and rapid progress, transforming the results of scientific research into one of the pillars of the modern energy transition. The electrification of energy consumption is a defining feature of this transition and requires a diversified energy mix in which photovoltaics play an increasingly important role. Its scalability and suitability for both utility-scale and residential applications make it one of the most versatile technologies available. Its adoption is further encouraged by the increasingly proactive role consumers play in energy production and consumption. The growing digitalization of energy systems enables users to monitor and control electricity generation and usage directly, promoting energy efficiency and self-consumption.

In this context, artificial intelligence opens up new possibilities through innovative services and technologies that can support even more efficient energy use, optimizing load distribution and demand management. Consider smart battery storage systems that use predictive algorithms to learn from consumption habits and weather forecasts, storing energy at optimal times and releasing it when demand is highest. AI can also help make power grids smarter, more efficient, and increasingly automated, facilitating the integration of multiple energy sources and enabling energy exchange among prosumers through larger and more sophisticated virtual energy communities.

The future of solar energy is therefore emerging as a deeply interconnected and digitalized ecosystem, where production, distribution, and consumption are seamlessly integrated and intelligently managed through a vast network of devices and algorithms working in continuous coordination.