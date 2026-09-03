The Island, the festival for free, visionary and creative spirits, returns to Pantelleria to provide its guests with daytime experiences surrounded by the island's landscapes and special live concerts at night. For the third year in a row, Plenitude helped power the event through the photovoltaic system donated to the island in 2022 and helped facilitate access to e-mobility on the island by installing new Plenitude On The Road charging stations for electric vehicles.

Furthermore, in collaboration with Mini, Plenitude will tell the magic of the festival and the island through content creators on a journey in an electric car from Milan to Pantelleria.