Plenitude and CAMERA, a union to give value to culture
A collaboration with CAMERA - Centre for Photography to enhance culture and change.
CAMERA, the Italian Centre for Photography, has been a reference point since 2014 for showcasing and promoting Italian photography from the 20th and 21st centuries, both nationally and internationally.
The longstanding partnership between CAMERA and Eni is carried forward by Plenitude, with the goal of enhancing, disseminating, and developing the photographic heritage through cultural and educational activities.
The project
A collaboration that promotes shared values, such as the commitment to developing projects involving the use of energy from sustainable sources. The project includes cultural, educational, and teaching activities targeted at schools of all levels, both in person and through digital formats.
The first exhibitionThe first exhibition “A Plenitude Room retrospective at CAMERA”
From May 23 to June 2, CAMERA gallery hosted the first photographic retrospective that we created in collaboration with C2C Festival, one of the most acclaimed avant-pop and electronic music events in the world. The exhibition narrates the journey, the behind-the-scenes, and the effort behind the two installations—“555nm (2023)” and “Sintesi Additiva #1 (2024)”—which Anonima/Luci realized in the Plenitude Room during the 2023 and 2024 editions of the C2C Festival. The collection of iconic shots, curated by the Llum collective, Fabiana Amato, and Andrea Terlizzi, showcases a layered aesthetic that combines technology, emotion, and sensory impact through our energy.
The narrative of the installations gives life to two experiences that are distinct yet complementary: luminous energy becomes a storytelling material. The same energy that, since 2022, has symbolized the commitment of Plenitude and C2C Festival to reducing the festival’s emissions and advancing the goal of energy transition.