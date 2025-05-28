Plenitude and CAMERA, a union to give value to culture

The first exhibitionThe first exhibition “A Plenitude Room retrospective at CAMERA”

From May 23 to June 2, CAMERA gallery hosted the first photographic retrospective that we created in collaboration with C2C Festival, one of the most acclaimed avant-pop and electronic music events in the world. The exhibition narrates the journey, the behind-the-scenes, and the effort behind the two installations—“555nm (2023)” and “Sintesi Additiva #1 (2024)”—which Anonima/Luci realized in the Plenitude Room during the 2023 and 2024 editions of the C2C Festival. The collection of iconic shots, curated by the Llum collective, Fabiana Amato, and Andrea Terlizzi, showcases a layered aesthetic that combines technology, emotion, and sensory impact through our energy.

The narrative of the installations gives life to two experiences that are distinct yet complementary: luminous energy becomes a storytelling material. The same energy that, since 2022, has symbolized the commitment of Plenitude and C2C Festival to reducing the festival’s emissions and advancing the goal of energy transition.