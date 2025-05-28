At Lucca Comics & Games, Futura by Plenitude Takes Center Stage in the Metaverse
An opportunity to explore new digital spaces and discover Plenitude's virtual planet and its narrative on energy transition.
Exhibitions, installations, events, and much more: art and culture are far more than mere creative expressions.
They are powerful tools to narrate, inspire, and engage people. Plenitude brings its commitment to the energy transition into cultural events, which thus become places of transformation and new perspectives for the future.
CAMERA, together with Plenitude, brings to life the exhibition “A Plenitude Room retrospective at CAMERA”: the making of the installations by Anonima Luci in Turin.
Not just simple charging stations, but canvases where various artists can express their idea of beauty.
The energy of culture never stops—stay updated and be inspired.
An opportunity to explore new digital spaces and discover Plenitude's virtual planet and its narrative on energy transition.
The immersive art installation made of 500 meters of copper was designed by the international design and innovation studio CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati with the collaboration of Italo Rota.
Plenitude partners with Bergamo, the Italian Capital of Culture 2023.