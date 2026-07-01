Starting from July 1, 2026, Paris La Défense Arena will be renamed “Plenitude Arena”, marking a long-term strategic partnership that brings us together with Europe’s largest indoor venue.

Located in La Défense, Europe’s leading business district, the Plenitude Arena strengthens our presence in France - a key market for growth in both renewable energy and energy services.

Together with the Arena, we share a common commitment to excellence and innovation, with the goal of enhancing the spectator experience and improving the facility’s energy efficiency.

Beyond the new name, the partnership includes concrete initiatives. We will supply the Arena with electricity certified through French Guarantees of Origin as produced and fed into the grid from renewable sources, and we will build an electric vehicle charging hub in the building’s parking area. In addition, we will make our expertise available to collaborate with the Arena in identifying solutions to further improve the infrastructure’s energy performance.