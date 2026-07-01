A partnership powering major live events in France.
Starting from July 1, 2026, Paris La Défense Arena will be renamed “Plenitude Arena”, marking a long-term strategic partnership that brings us together with Europe’s largest indoor venue.
Located in La Défense, Europe’s leading business district, the Plenitude Arena strengthens our presence in France - a key market for growth in both renewable energy and energy services.
Together with the Arena, we share a common commitment to excellence and innovation, with the goal of enhancing the spectator experience and improving the facility’s energy efficiency.
Beyond the new name, the partnership includes concrete initiatives. We will supply the Arena with electricity certified through French Guarantees of Origin as produced and fed into the grid from renewable sources, and we will build an electric vehicle charging hub in the building’s parking area. In addition, we will make our expertise available to collaborate with the Arena in identifying solutions to further improve the infrastructure’s energy performance.
With over 40,000 seats in concert configuration and an annual program that brings together major international artists, high-profile sporting events, and large-scale entertainment, the Plenitude Arena stands out as a unique meeting place.
A space where emotions, performances, and shared experiences come to life, thanks to collaboration with a partner that has a clear ambition: to help develop an innovative and more efficient venue, focused on audience experience and the organization of world-class events.
The Plenitude Arena is a place where energy enhances the live experience, fostering connections between people, emotions, and moments to be shared.