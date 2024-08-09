Plenitude is Main Sponsor of La Vuelta 24

Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Società Benefit

Company subject to the management and coordination of Eni S.p.A

Registered Office: Via Giovanni Lorenzini, 4

20139 Milan (MI)

Company Share Capital

€ 855.555.556,00 fully paid-in

Companies' Register of Milan - Monza-Brianza -

Lodi, Tax Code and VAT Number 12300020158

Milan REA Number MI-1544762

LEI Number: 81560041C853AE5B9057