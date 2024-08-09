Plenitude is Main Sponsor of La Vuelta 24
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Madrid, 09 August 2024 - 15:05 AM CET
- The company will guarantee energy supply to all the electric vehicles of the most awaited cycling competition in the Iberian Peninsula.
- For the third consecutive year, Plenitude will also be the main sponsor of the event and of the White Jersey, which will be awarded to the best young athlete of each stage.
Madrid, 9 August 2024 - For the third consecutive year, Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, is the main sponsor of La Vuelta 24, one of the most important cycling events in the world. In addition, this year the company is Energy Partner as it will guarantee the recharging of the electric vehicles of the race direction that accompany the cyclists of La Vuelta 24.
The 79th edition of La Vuelta will be held in Spain and Portugal and, over its 3,265 kilometres, will feature 21 stages, starting on 17 August in the city of Lisbon and finishing in Madrid on 8 September.
Plenitude will once again sponsor the “Maillot Blanco” for the best-placed young cyclist in each stage. Since its first appearance at La Vuelta in 2019, the “Maillot Blanco” has been worn by some of the best cyclists, such as Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar and Spain's Enric Mas. This jersey, which marks a new stage in the future careers of cycling stars, also confirms Plenitude's focus on the younger generation. The company also shares with La Vuelta 24 and the “Maillot Blanco” the fundamental values of sport, such as commitment, perseverance and passion.
In addition, for the third consecutive year Óscar Freire will be Plenitude's ambassador during La Vuelta 24. The company will offer all fans the unique opportunity to meet the Spanish cycling legend at each stage.
Finally, for the 2024 edition, Plenitude will also sponsor the bike plates of the riders, which will be raffled in a contest dedicated to the fans. At the end of each stage, followers of the official X account of La Vuelta will be able to participate in the extraction of the plate autographed by the winner of the day.
Plenitude shows the energy of rural Spain
The collaboration between Plenitude and La Vuelta this year is not limited to sponsorship, it goes further thanks to the initiative ‘Energy for each stage’, a project that highlights the rural heritage of Spain through events that involve local communities. In fact, Plenitude has selected five villages along the route of La Vuelta 24, where short films will be made with the aim of capturing the images of the people present during the race, highlighting the energy unleashed in each stage by their enthusiasm and passion. Like an open-air cinema, these films will be shown in local sports fields, the ‘frontones’.
At the end of the Vuelta, all the audiovisual material collected will be turned into a documentary that will be published on the company's website (link) and its official social media channels, demonstrating that in every corner of the country lies an energy waiting to be discovered and shared with the world.
About Plenitude
Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, integrates renewable energy production, energy sales, energy services and an extensive network of charging points and services for electric vehicles. In Spain, Plenitude manages wind and photovoltaic installations in operation with an installed capacity of approximately 430 Mw and installations with a capacity of more than 1000 MW under construction. In addition, the Company is also present in the country's retail market, with more than 350,000 customers, and has recently started to expand its network of charging points for electric vehicles.
Contacts
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Plenitude Press Office - Milanufficio.stampa@eniplenitude.com
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