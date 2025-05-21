

The finals of the Kings League for Italy, France, and Spain will take place in Turin on May 22. Plenitude will partner with the event to make the show even more extraordinary.

A thrilling, electrifying energy ignites the passion for the game, just like a breathtaking goal. The Kings League final, the innovative 7-a-side football championship, is coming to Italy, and Plenitude is ready to light up this unique celebration of sport and entertainment.

Football meets entertainment

The upcoming event is redefining the rules of the game and how it's communicated. Gen Z football lives on social media. We’re talking about the Kings League, a 7-a-side football tournament created in Spain in 2022 from the combined vision of Gerard Piqué – yes, the unforgettable Barcelona star – and Ibai Llanos, one of Spain’s most charismatic and followed streamers.

This is where the love of football merges with the adrenaline of entertainment and the power of streaming. The goal: to modernize the sport and deliver an even more engaging show, full of plot twists that make every match an unpredictable event, especially designed to capture the attention of younger audiences.

The tournaments follow a round-robin format, with all matches – two breathless 20-minute halves – played on the same field, on the same day, in a steady crescendo.

All matches will be streamed on the league’s official channels via major online platforms such as Kick, Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. And that’s not all: to make the competition even more dynamic and engaging, each team is presided over by a celebrity from the world of web, sports, or entertainment. Streamers, influencers, and former footballers (both metaphorically and literally) take to the field to fire up their fanbases.

Plenitude sets the stage with lights and emotions

Mark your calendars for May 22, 2025. The Inalpi Arena in Turin will become the beating heart of the Global Playoff Week, an international event where the Kings League teams from Italy, Spain, and France will go head-to-head.

In this spectacular setting, Plenitude will take centre stage, welcoming the finalist teams with an exclusive laser light show created specifically for the event. And the magic won’t stop at kick-off: throughout the finals, Plenitude will continue to light up the arena with its laser displays, a visual story of the company’s deep connection with energy and the spirit of sharing that drives sport.

Together with the Kings League, Plenitude aims to celebrate the importance of stepping up to the challenge, of taking the field with courage as we move forward together toward a future-proof energy transition, powered by the energy and sense of community that only sport can inspire. After all, change is like a match: to face it with the right spirit, teamwork is essential.