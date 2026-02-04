Viganella and the rediscovered sun

New light for the Piedmont village “without sun”: restoring the historic mirror brings sunlight back to the community.

The story of Viganella is one of lost light, then found again, of an ancestral idea and contemporary technology. A story of sunlight that once wasn’t there and now is.

But let’s start from the beginning and from a place, more precisely, the square of a small Piedmont village tucked halfway up the Antrona Valley. Here, on February 2nd each year, residents celebrate the return of the sun after 83 long days of semi-darkness. From November 11th onward, in fact, natural sunlight disappears, hidden by the surrounding mountains, leaving room for an even darker winter.

From Archimedes’ mirror to Viganella

Where orography is harsh, human ingenuity sometimes steps in. Nearly two thousand years after the legendary feat of Archimedes, mirrors once again take centre stage, this time not to destroy, as the stories around the walls of Syracuse tell, but to help. In Viganella in 2006, an idea led to the creation of a huge computerized mirror. Installed at 1,070 meters above sea level, this 40-square-meter mirror follows the sun to reflect its rays onto the village centre, granting the square six hours of light. This ingenious solution, a symbol of resilience that made headlines worldwide and attracted international attention, became a daily ray of sunshine for residents.

But what happens when even this artificial sun “breaks down”? In 2024, the solar mirror’s mechanism failed, and the village found itself once again living in constant semi-darkness during the winter months.