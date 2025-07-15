MIMO 2025: Electric energy takes the lead. Plenitude’s story from the track
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15 July 2025
From 27th to 29th June, thousands of visitors flocked to the fourth edition of MIMO – the Milano Monza Motor Show – bringing enthusiasm and curiosity to the paddocks and experience areas of the Monza National Autodrome.
Among the key players of the weekend, Plenitude stood out with a full programme of activities designed to engage, inform and entertain every type of car enthusiast, with an inclusive and interactive approach.
The event kicked off on Friday, traditionally dedicated to press and industry professionals. Thanks to a packed agenda of conferences and activations, the turnout was significant. The iconic 5 p.m. parade marked the official start of the show, with hypercars and supercars parading along the track – a spectacle repeated on each day of the event.
Beyond the entertainment, there was no shortage of opportunities for insight and dialogue. One highlight was the interview with Paolo Martini, Head of E-Mobility Recharge Solutions at Plenitude, who shared the company’s vision for the future of electric mobility and the importance of a seamless user experience.
Three full-throttle days in the Plenitude box
The Plenitude box quickly became one of the most visited spots on the circuit, lighting up the exhibition area with a wide range of engaging and fun activities. The info games, pit show track and kids' area were a huge hit, drawing in curious visitors of all ages.
The hands-on experiences were especially well received: VR simulators, a photo booth and a prize-filled grab machine brought energy and excitement, while the App&Tap touch challenge tested speed and reflexes. For younger guests, the mini electric track was a favourite, while nearly 300 adults took part in road tests of Genny Zero – an inclusive, self-balancing electric vehicle – on a scale circuit inspired by the Autodrome itself.
But the real showstopper was the Electric Driving Experience: test drives in fully electric cars, guided by Plenitude’s expert EVCoaches. With over 400 test drives completed each day, participation exceeded all expectations. Booking slots sold out fast, confirming just how tangible the interest in electric mobility has become – especially when applied to premium vehicles that spark real curiosity.
During the test drives, participants had the chance to experience innovations firsthand: from one-pedal driving and regenerative braking to direct conversations with expert coaches ready to answer every question.
For Plenitude, MIMO 2025 proved to be a real success: three days on an iconic track, sharing a vision of electric mobility shaped by experiences, awareness, and a forward-looking spirit — together with thousands of people.
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