Plenitude at MIMO 2025: the electric pit show powers up the Monza Circuit.

Energy, speed and innovation: Plenitude hits the track as main sponsor of the fourth edition of the Milano Monza Motor Show (MIMO), taking place from June 27 to 29, 2025.

For three days, excitement and innovation will come together at the legendary Autodromo Nazionale di Monza for the most anticipated event among fans of motors, sports cars, and luxury vehicles. On the circuit asphalt and under the paddock roof, a rich program of engaging activities will unfold—an experience not to be missed, with Plenitude offering visitors a unique energy-focused perspective.

The event is completely free and open to all automotive enthusiasts, running from Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29.

Plenitude at MIMO 2025

As MIMO’s main sponsor, Plenitude sees the three-day event as the perfect stage to showcase not only the evolution of electric mobility, but also its vital role in the broader energy transition.

Plenitude will be present with a series of structured activities designed to engage, educate, inspire, and entertain all types of visitors—from newcomers to electric mobility to long-time innovation enthusiasts.

Don’t miss the dedicated area to try the Plenitude On The Road charging app, with four exclusive charging stations installed just for MIMO. It’s a direct gateway to the Plenitude network, demonstrating how simple and intuitive EV charging can be on the move.

Also on site will be the EVCoach experts—electric mobility specialists who will work in partnership with leading car manufacturers to accompany visitors during test drives. Along the route, they’ll explain key features of electric vehicles, share tips on making the most of the charging network, and introduce hands-on concepts such as one-pedal driving and regenerative braking.

EVCoaches are the faces of the Electric Driving Experience, an immersive tour that blends training, test drives and simulator sessions, helping participants experience the real-world benefits of electric mobility—and clear up any questions or concerns with the help of industry professionals.

Among the stars of the event will also be Genny Zero, a self-balancing electric mobility device designed to give freedom of movement to people with reduced mobility. Elegant and innovative, it blends cutting-edge technology and design to overcome the limitations of traditional mobility aids, allowing smooth travel across varied terrain.

For the occasion, it will be available in a Plenitude-branded special edition, which can be tested on a scaled replica of the circuit—a fun and meaningful way to explore smart, sustainable, and inclusive mobility.

Genny Zero embodies a vision of mobility that goes beyond tech innovation and directly addresses people’s needs—offering a tangible example of how electric solutions can empower daily autonomy and help make cities (and events) more welcoming for everyone.

Plenitude will also host games and activities in the MIMO pit boxes, designed to bring electric mobility to life with a fast-paced, high-energy spirit—while leaving time to recharge, in every sense.

Because it’s worth remembering: “The pit isn’t just a stop—it’s a rapid-fire show, the moment you gear up to restart stronger, faster, and more charged than ever.”

What to expect at the Milano Monza Motor Show

On Friday, MIMO roars to life with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by sports journalist and event ambassador Federica Masolin, and a series of opening parades.

But Saturday and Sunday will truly be the beating heart of the show, featuring a packed program of supercars, hypercars, electric mobility innovation, and thrilling exhibitions held on the high-speed oval and the iconic Monza banked curves.

From new supercar reveals and concept showcases to exceptional performance car displays and the much-loved test drives (both within the park and in the surrounding urban areas), there’s no shortage of adrenaline.

Highlights will also include the Indy Autonomous Challenge, a high-stakes race between autonomous single-seaters, plus a full entertainment area complete with food experiences.

MIMO 2025 welcomes visitors from June 27 to 29, open from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

You’ll find Plenitude at Boxes 19, 20 and 21 at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.