From Verona to Cortina d’Ampezzo, from the Arena to the Dolomites
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04 May 2026
The charm of a road trip comes to life in the itineraries curated by Plenitude On The Road: original, inspiring long-distance journeys to be experienced strictly in electric mobility.
INTRODUCTION
This month, we explore the Veneto region, crossing the provinces of Verona, Treviso and Belluno. From the wide plains to the Venetian Prealps and the Dolomites, the journey takes us from Verona, the city of love, to Cortina, the pearl of the Dolomites, with a stop in Treviso, the home of tiramisù.
DAY 1 – VERONA
After leaving your car at the charging point in Piazzale XXV Aprile, in the southern part of the city, you can quickly reach the historic centre on foot. The itinerary begins at Verona’s most iconic and scenic spot: Piazza Bra, home to the Arena, the city’s true symbol.
Alongside the Arena, the square is enriched by elegant buildings such as the neoclassical Palazzo Barbieri, now the City Hall, and the Gran Guardia, a venue for exhibitions and cultural events.
Your walk through the historic centre continues along Via Giuseppe Mazzini, a lively pedestrian street filled with cafés, boutiques and shops, leading from Piazza Bra to the central Piazza delle Erbe.
Located in the heart of Verona’s historic centre, Piazza delle Erbe has always been the focal point of the city’s political and economic life. Its name comes from the fruit and vegetable market held here as early as the 14th century. Among its most curious features is the Arco della Costa, connecting Palazzo della Ragione to the Domus Nova. Hanging beneath the arch is a mysterious bone—possibly from a whale or an ichthyosaur—dating back to before 1750. According to legend, it will fall only when a truly just person passes beneath it.
A true celebration of architectural styles, the square is surrounded by historic buildings. Dominated by the Torre dei Lamberti, your walk continues past Palazzo della Ragione and Palazzo Maffei, a 17th-century Baroque gem, as well as the Domus Nova, once the residence of the Podestà, and the Casa dei Mercanti, symbol of the city’s guilds and trades.
To fully soak in the atmosphere of old Verona, a stop at Caffè Filippini is a must. Open since 1901, it is an integral part of the square’s identity. Just a short walk away, you’ll find Juliet’s House with its famous balcony.
Leaving Piazza delle Erbe behind, continue your walk towards Castelvecchio. Following Corso Porta Borsari and then Corso Cavour, you will quickly reach the city’s most beautiful monumental bridge. Built between 1354 and 1356 by order of Cangrande II, it stands out for its imposing structure, which has allowed it to withstand the powerful floods of the Adige River over time. Severely damaged during World War II, it was rebuilt according to its original design, which can still be admired today.
DAY 2 – TREVISO
Leaving Verona, head towards Treviso, driving through the rolling hills of southwestern Veneto, including vineyard-covered landscapes such as the medieval village of Soave, overlooked by one of the most beautiful and well-preserved castles in the region.
After passing Vicenza—Palladio’s city, home to masterpieces such as the Teatro Olimpico and the Basilica Palladiana—the landscape opens into wide plains. Following a stop in Castelfranco Veneto, a walled town and one of the main centres of the Treviso area, you will reach Treviso after about two hours of driving.
While your car charges in Via Daniele Monterumici, you can begin exploring the city. A prosperous and vibrant centre, Treviso blends historic buildings overlooking waterways with elegant squares and canals. One of the smallest provincial capitals in the region, it is the perfect place for relaxing walks along the river.
The heart of city life is Piazza dei Signori, with the medieval Palazzo del Podestà and the Civic Tower rising 48 metres above the centre. Among the local specialities not to be missed are the famous radicchio and tiramisù, whose original recipe is closely guarded here.
From Piazza dei Signori begins Calmaggiore, the city’s main street, lined with elegant arcaded buildings—perfect for a bit of shopping. Continuing along the street, you’ll reach the neoclassical Cathedral of San Pietro Apostolo, another key symbol of Treviso.
DAY 3 – CORTINA
Departing from Treviso, continue towards Cortina d’Ampezzo. The first stretch runs across the Venetian plain between Treviso and Conegliano, an important town known for its beautiful medieval centre, once enclosed by walls.
The journey continues to Vittorio Veneto, where the historic World War I battle took place, and to Lake Santa Croce, already in the province of Belluno, the region’s second-largest lake after Lake Garda.
As you approach Cortina, the landscape gradually becomes more mountainous. You enter the Belluno Dolomites, beneath the imposing Monte Antelao—the second highest peak in the Dolomites at 3,264 metres—until reaching San Vito di Cadore, nestled in a wide valley in the heart of the Dolomites. Cortina is now just a short drive away: in about 15 minutes, you’ll arrive at the “Queen of the Dolomites”.
Surrounded by breathtaking mountains, Cortina is a prestigious and stylish destination set in a sunny natural basin.
There’s always something to do in this iconic Alpine resort. In winter, ski slopes offer some of the most thrilling runs in the Alps, while in the warmer months you can enjoy countless walks through the town and its surrounding landscapes.
A must is a stroll along Corso Italia, the main street and social hub of Cortina, perfect for browsing shop windows and indulging in a little shopping.
For those interested in architecture and history, Corso Italia also features the Basilica of Saints Philip and James and the Ciasa de Ra Regoles, an elegant 19th-century building.
Before leaving Cortina, a stop at the charging station in Via dei Campi allows you to recharge your car before heading towards Misurina, with its crystal-clear lake, and the stunning Tre Cime di Lavaredo. From the Auronzo refuge begins the Tre Cime loop hike, an excursion suitable even for less experienced walkers—a spectacular finale to an unforgettable three-day journey through historic Verona, the waterways of Treviso and the Dolomites of Veneto.
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