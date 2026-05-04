From Verona to Cortina d’Ampezzo, from the Arena to the Dolomites

DAY 1 – VERONA

After leaving your car at the charging point in Piazzale XXV Aprile, in the southern part of the city, you can quickly reach the historic centre on foot. The itinerary begins at Verona’s most iconic and scenic spot: Piazza Bra, home to the Arena, the city’s true symbol.

Alongside the Arena, the square is enriched by elegant buildings such as the neoclassical Palazzo Barbieri, now the City Hall, and the Gran Guardia, a venue for exhibitions and cultural events.

Your walk through the historic centre continues along Via Giuseppe Mazzini, a lively pedestrian street filled with cafés, boutiques and shops, leading from Piazza Bra to the central Piazza delle Erbe.

Located in the heart of Verona’s historic centre, Piazza delle Erbe has always been the focal point of the city’s political and economic life. Its name comes from the fruit and vegetable market held here as early as the 14th century. Among its most curious features is the Arco della Costa, connecting Palazzo della Ragione to the Domus Nova. Hanging beneath the arch is a mysterious bone—possibly from a whale or an ichthyosaur—dating back to before 1750. According to legend, it will fall only when a truly just person passes beneath it.

A true celebration of architectural styles, the square is surrounded by historic buildings. Dominated by the Torre dei Lamberti, your walk continues past Palazzo della Ragione and Palazzo Maffei, a 17th-century Baroque gem, as well as the Domus Nova, once the residence of the Podestà, and the Casa dei Mercanti, symbol of the city’s guilds and trades.

To fully soak in the atmosphere of old Verona, a stop at Caffè Filippini is a must. Open since 1901, it is an integral part of the square’s identity. Just a short walk away, you’ll find Juliet’s House with its famous balcony.

Leaving Piazza delle Erbe behind, continue your walk towards Castelvecchio. Following Corso Porta Borsari and then Corso Cavour, you will quickly reach the city’s most beautiful monumental bridge. Built between 1354 and 1356 by order of Cangrande II, it stands out for its imposing structure, which has allowed it to withstand the powerful floods of the Adige River over time. Severely damaged during World War II, it was rebuilt according to its original design, which can still be admired today.