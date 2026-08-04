The electric car journey to the festival’s various locations becomes a creative prologue, transforming travel into a space for dialogue and awareness.

A journey is never simply the physical, measurable distance between a point of departure and a destination. It is often a space for connection, a moment for listening and reflection, which can evolve from a mere logistical necessity into an integral part of the experience. This is the premise behind the partnership between Plenitude and the Umbria Green Festival, an event founded in 2015 to connect nature and culture through dialogue among scientists, philosophers and artists on the paradigms of contemporary life.

As a sponsor, Plenitude has integrated its mobility services into the festival’s narrative. This convergence of purpose reflects the festival’s objective: to spark a transformation that is cultural first and foremost, driven by empathy and emotional engagement while raising individual awareness. “An awareness that also influences everyday decisions, starting with mobility. This is precisely why our entire fleet consists of electric vehicles,” explains Alberto Maniscalco, one of the event’s organisers.

Between introspection and the stage: Assisi and Orvieto

In this latest edition, the partnership focused on two events with a strong emotional impact. On 5 July, the Bosco di San Francesco in Assisi hosted “The Inner Journey”, a day curated by Gloria Campaner and dedicated to the need to reconnect fully with the present moment. Through yoga, workshops, sound experiences and artistic activities, the event explored the relationship between individuals and their surroundings through listening. The curator described this approach with precision: “Listening means letting go of thoughts and words and turning your attention inward. You can enter that place only through the present moment, which, as the word itself suggests, is a gift: the gift of awareness.”

On 5 August, the focus shifted to Castello di Titignano in Orvieto. Here, Alessandro Baricco guided the audience through “A Courtyard Traviata”, deconstructing Giuseppe Verdi’s opera and transforming it into a popular ritual. With the rigid boundaries between the audience and the stage removed, spectators moved within the performance space, experiencing Violetta Valéry’s drama from the inside through a complete fusion of theatrical storytelling and collective participation.

The car interior as a narrative space

To amplify these events, Plenitude developed a multi-platform digital narrative distributed across LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. For the Assisi event, the “Mettiti (s)comodo” format documented the electric car journey from Rome to Umbria undertaken by a talent and a creator from “Plenidude”, the team of creators who share content about energy-related topics and initiatives on Plenitude’s social media channels.

Beginning with the practical act of charging the vehicle at a dedicated charging point, the quiet electric motor encouraged a deeper conversation based on introspective questions, preparing the travellers for the experience ahead. The format was then adapted for the Orvieto event. After planning the route using the dedicated app and charging the car, the journey became a “backstage on the move”: through acting rehearsals and conversations about emotions, the protagonists built their on-stage chemistry before arriving at the castle.

The journey as a twofold discovery

The integration of the Umbrian festival with Plenitude’s narrative highlights a mobility model that is already in operation. Travelling to historic locations in an electric vehicle means showing respect for the towns and villages along the route by reducing noise and emissions.

At the same time, reorganising the pace of the journey, using the necessary charging stops as opportunities to explore the surrounding area, transforms the route from a simple transfer into a moment of discovery. Just like a theatrical performance that reinterprets a timeless classic, or a day devoted to an inner journey.