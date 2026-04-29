Energy in circulation with the AID model

29 April 2026

The virtual sharing of energy becomes a concrete model: among energy communities, the real‑world case of Nuova Simplast.

In this video, Matilde Scandroglio from Plenitude and Massimiliano Lorenzin from Nuova Simplast show how renewable energy can be transformed into a shared asset for businesses thanks to AID, Individual Remote SelfConsumption.

Watch the video

Read our article, CLICK HERE.

Other related videos

VIDEO - 05/06/2025
Everyone says that – The E-Mobility commonplaces

It’s time to ghost the clichés about electric mobility. From limited range to hard-to-find charging stations, these are outdated myths that no longer deserve your attention. In our video, we debunk them one by one, with facts to back it up. Start your engine and hit play.