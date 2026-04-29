Energy in circulation with the AID model
-
29 April 2026
The virtual sharing of energy becomes a concrete model: among energy communities, the real‑world case of Nuova Simplast.
In this video, Matilde Scandroglio from Plenitude and Massimiliano Lorenzin from Nuova Simplast show how renewable energy can be transformed into a shared asset for businesses thanks to AID, Individual Remote Self‑Consumption.
Other related videos
VIDEO - 05/06/2025Everyone says that – The E-Mobility commonplaces
It’s time to ghost the clichés about electric mobility. From limited range to hard-to-find charging stations, these are outdated myths that no longer deserve your attention. In our video, we debunk them one by one, with facts to back it up. Start your engine and hit play.