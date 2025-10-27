Spazi Indifesa: Against Educational Poverty, We Open Spaces for the Future
We believe that every girl, boy, and adolescent has the right to grow up in an environment that fosters their development, abilities, and future.
That’s why, together with Terre des Hommes, in the suburbs of Milan, Ragusa, and Catania, we support the “Spazi indifesa” project: an initiative aimed at promoting new opportunities for growth and combating educational poverty.
This issue goes beyond the school setting—it also includes the lack of cultural and sports opportunities. It especially affects children living in fragile family contexts, marked by economic, social, and cultural hardship.
Concrete Opportunities for Growth
Through “Spazi indifesa” we want to offer workshops, training, awareness-raising, and empowerment activities. The goal is to strengthen not only cognitive skills but also socio-emotional and relational abilities, providing growth opportunities to the communities involved in the project.
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Milan
Project beneficiaries: 388 minors
We created a series of initiatives designed to reach and support young people in different areas of interest, including anti-bullying and cyberbullying prevention, after-school programs, summer camps, psychological counseling, and artistic and leadership workshops.
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Catania
Project beneficiaries: 185 minors
We focused on projects aimed at renewing the sense of community and togetherness, such as after-school homework support, circus and parkour courses, themed evenings, and community events that highlight the value of the city. We also set up a psychological counseling service to offer additional community support.
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Ragusa
Project beneficiaries: 338 minors
The projects aimed to strengthen skills and raise awareness of inequalities through personal expression workshops for children and teenagers, sessions on managing emotions and school difficulties, video-making and English language workshops, as well as a homework support space.