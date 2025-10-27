We believe that every girl, boy, and adolescent has the right to grow up in an environment that fosters their development, abilities, and future.

That’s why, together with Terre des Hommes, in the suburbs of Milan, Ragusa, and Catania, we support the “Spazi indifesa” project: an initiative aimed at promoting new opportunities for growth and combating educational poverty.

This issue goes beyond the school setting—it also includes the lack of cultural and sports opportunities. It especially affects children living in fragile family contexts, marked by economic, social, and cultural hardship.