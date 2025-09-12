Plenitude supports WeWorld with the Frequenza 200 Project
United for an energy that creates social value.
At Plenitude, we believe that sustainability means not only reducing the environmental impact of our activities, but also creating value for people and the community. That’s why we invest in projects that promote social inclusion, access to education, equal opportunities and collective well-being. This vision is what drives our support for Frequenza 200: a program promoted by WeWorld, a non-profit organization committed to defending the rights of the most vulnerable individuals. The program aims to tackle educational poverty and restore the fundamental right to education by promoting inclusion, well-being, and equal opportunities for preteens and teens living in areas affected by social exclusion, school dropout, and a lack of guidance or role models.
Our support has helped Frequenza 200 grow, enabling the launch of new educational activities, the expansion of study spaces, and the engagement of more at-risk youth, enhancing education as a tool for inclusion and change.
Education and inclusion: a concrete commitment to the future
The project focuses on addressing educational poverty among young people aged 11–25 in 7 Italian cities: Milan (neighbourhoods of Barona, Giambellino, Corvetto and Ponte Lambro), Rome (San Basilio), Cagliari (Sant’Elia), Naples (Scampia), Catania (San Cristoforo), Bologna (San Vitale) and Aversa. The initiative combines academic support (after-school programs, tutoring, homework help) with actions aimed at listening and improving the psychological well-being of adolescents through dedicated counselling spaces and youth empowerment programs. More than 1,300 young people have been helped to develop skills and independence to “take back their future.” Additionally, Frequenza 200 centres remain open during the summer months – a critical time for students at risk of dropping out – ensuring continuity in education and a steady presence in the community even during school breaks.
How did the project take shape?
Discover the activities of Frequenza 200 and how they’ve supported everyone involved.
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Academic support
Project beneficiaries: 300 girls and boys*
Educational continuity outside the classroom at the Frequenza 200 Educational Centres allowed children aged 6 to 14 to receive after-school support, where they could develop new learning methods and approaches to studying.
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Training and experiential workshops
Project beneficiaries: 200 girls and boys*
To boost motivation among students attending the educational centres, a wide range of experiences and activities were organized, such as museum visits, exhibitions, field trips, creative workshops in art, music, photography, robotics, STEM and video editing.
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Psycho-educational counselling desk
Project beneficiaries: 39 girls and boys*
A free and neutral space, designed to reach out to those who have dropped out or no longer attend school, offering them a judgment-free environment where they can feel safe accessing support, thanks to the presence of trained psychologists.
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Tutoring service – Case Manager
Project beneficiaries: 26 girls and boys*
With the introduction of Case Manager role to support student tutoring, it was possible to establish a dedicated point of reference. This role interacts with local networks and institutions, making it easier to identify and assist those most in need in a timely and effective way.
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Neighborhood activation
Project beneficiaries: 144 girls and boys*
In five neighborhoods across Milan, Rome, and Aversa, where the Frequenza 200 educational centers are active, spaces dedicated to creativity and physical activity were created through events and courses in urban sports, urban art, and team sports. These initiatives fostered artistic expression, physical well-being, and socialization, engaging young people in positive and inclusive experiences.
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Youth empowerment spaces
Project beneficiaries: 24 girls and boys*
A pilot project dedicated to adolescent empowerment was launched in Naples and Bologna, with the aim of bringing out their interests and ideas to co-design initiatives, events, and spaces where they can take the lead.
*The number of beneficiaries will be updated periodically based on quarterly report data.