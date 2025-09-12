Plenitude supports WeWorld with the Frequenza 200 Project

At Plenitude, we believe that sustainability means not only reducing the environmental impact of our activities, but also creating value for people and the community. That’s why we invest in projects that promote social inclusion, access to education, equal opportunities and collective well-being. This vision is what drives our support for Frequenza 200: a program promoted by WeWorld, a non-profit organization committed to defending the rights of the most vulnerable individuals. The program aims to tackle educational poverty and restore the fundamental right to education by promoting inclusion, well-being, and equal opportunities for preteens and teens living in areas affected by social exclusion, school dropout, and a lack of guidance or role models.

Our support has helped Frequenza 200 grow, enabling the launch of new educational activities, the expansion of study spaces, and the engagement of more at-risk youth, enhancing education as a tool for inclusion and change.