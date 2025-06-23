Our commitment in Greece

How we operate

In this country, we operate through the company Zenith, focusing on the sale of gas and electricity, as well as energy-saving products and services. We promote the development of renewable energy and charging solutions for electric vehicles for our customers.

We are also dedicated to promoting a more conscious use of energy through various initiatives and projects across the territory.

Our numbers in Greece

  • Over 190 employees

  • Over 600K

    retail customers

  • About 0,1 GW

    of installed renewable capacity

Data updated as of December 2025

Renewables

We constantly work on the development of photovoltaic parks for renewable energy production: we are actively involved in numerous projects under development throughout the country, in line with our objectives.

Retail

In the Greek market, we focus on selling electricity and gas, aiming to expand our offerings and improve our products and services.

E-mobility

In the field of e-mobility, we are implementing charging services for electric vehicles and are committed to finding partners to expand our interoperability offering.

Explore our most important initiatives

Support project for the Thessaly region

In September 2023, the Thessaly region was hit by a flood caused by "Storm Daniel," with severe consequences for the territory and community.
To respond to the emergency, through our company Zenith, we provided concrete support to the local population by donating 18 prefabricated housing units to offer shelter to affected people.

Learn more about our activities

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    Plenitude welcomes Ares Management Alternative Credit funds to its share capital