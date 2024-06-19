Our commitment in Slovenia

Safe House Kras Project

We are actively committed to supporting victims of domestic violence by working in collaboration with CSD Južna Primorska, one of the 16 Centres for Social Assistance in Slovenia. Since 2012, the "Casa Sicura Kras" program has provided shelter to a total of 329 individuals, including 163 women and 166 children. In 2024, Adriaplin, a company controlled by Plenitude, supported the renovation and furnishing of a safe house for women and children who are victims of violence. The contribution enabled structural improvements and the purchase of furniture, security systems, and essential equipment, making the environment safe and welcoming.