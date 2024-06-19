Our commitment in Slovenia

Many actions, one common goal: the energy transition
Every day, we leverage all our expertise to achieve this target.
In this country, we are active in the energy market through the company Adriaplin doo, founded in 1994. With this company, we offer a full range of services related to the sale of energy solutions, always aimed at meeting the needs of our customers while preserving local resources.
Data updated as of December 2025
In this sector, we focus on the sale of natural gas and energy solutions. We also maintain the gas pipeline network, constantly introducing innovations and improvements. Finally, we ensure the highest quality and efficiency of our energy solutions for our customers.
In the field of electric mobility, we are also enhancing our electric vehicle charging services to provide greater coverage and efficiency.
We are actively committed to supporting victims of domestic violence by working in collaboration with CSD Južna Primorska, one of the 16 Centres for Social Assistance in Slovenia. Since 2012, the "Casa Sicura Kras" program has provided shelter to a total of 329 individuals, including 163 women and 166 children. In 2024, Adriaplin, a company controlled by Plenitude, supported the renovation and furnishing of a safe house for women and children who are victims of violence. The contribution enabled structural improvements and the purchase of furniture, security systems, and essential equipment, making the environment safe and welcoming.
Every day, we leverage all our expertise to achieve this target.