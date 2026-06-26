Plenitude takes the stage at Cannes: “Dark Mode Ads” wins one gold, one silver and two bronzes

Among the various awards, the most prestigious is the Gold in the Media – Market Disruption category

Plenitude took to the stage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026 with an outstanding result: one gold, one silver and two bronzes for Dark Mode Ads, a project developed in collaboration with creative agency LePub and designed to help reduce the energy consumed by LED digital advertising in Plenitude’s retail stores in Italy, and in the company’s advertising campaigns in Italy, Spain and France.

The most significant accolade is the Gold in the Media (Market Disruption) category, which rewards brands that have creatively adapted their strategies in response to local, regional or global dynamics, adopting new ways of communicating while demonstrating attention to consumers1. Dark Mode Ads stood out precisely for this ability: reinterpreting digital communication building on an already widespread behavior - dark mode - and turning it into a concrete solution to help reduce the energy consumption of LED screens, proposing a new approach.

Also in the Media category, Plenitude received a Bronze in the Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility subcategory, which recognizes projects and activations that address social, ethical and environmental issues, generating value and tangible impact for communities while creating an authentic connection between consumers and culture2. Dark Mode Ads earned this recognition for its ability to transform an everyday gesture - using dark mode on screens - into a virtuous choice for brands. The project shows how communication through LED screens can also reduce its energy consumption, engaging other companies in an inclusive and accessible way and prompting meaningful reflection on the role of the entire advertising industry.

This is complemented by a Silver in the Outdoor (Standard Site) category, as the project made innovative use of urban and DOOH (Digital Out of Home3) spaces, transforming creativity into a visual experience consistent with its message4.

Completing the awards tally is a Bronze in the Creative B2B (Innovative Use of Content) category, which recognizes the campaign’s effectiveness in the business sphere as well: an idea capable not only of generating visibility, but also of sparking broader reflection within the advertising industry itself5.

The initiative originated from an intervention in Plenitude’s retail outlets in Italy: the company first chose to act on the LED screens in its store windows. From there, the project evolved, extending to LED digital out-of-home circuits, an integral part of Plenitude’s media plans.

“We are truly proud of this recognition: Dark Mode Ads stems from the intersection of energy, technology and communication. It is an initiative where Plenitude’s mission, also as a Benefit Corporation, becomes tangible and is made available to other brands6” commented Giorgia Molajoni, Chief Technology and Communication Officer di Plenitude.

In addition to the awards won, Plenitude was shortlisted in seven categories: Creative B2B (Market Disruption and Brand Experience), Outdoor (Displays and Technology), Innovation (Environmental Innovation), and Sustainable Development Goals (Sustainable Cities and Communities and Responsible Consumption and Production).



Plenitude, company controlled by Eni, operates in more than 15 countries with a business model that integrates the production of electricity from approximately 6 GW of renewable capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 11 million customers across Europe, and a network of 23,000 electric vehicle charging points. By 2030, the Company aims to reach 15 GW of renewable capacity globally and 15 million customers.

1 https://www.canneslions.com/awards/lions/media

2 https://www.canneslions.com/awards/lions/media

3 Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising that uses LED screens, totems and large-format displays in high-traffic public spaces—such as streets, stations and shopping centres—to deliver dynamic, video and interactive content that can be updated in real time.

4 https://www.canneslions.com/awards/lions/outdoor

5 https://www.canneslions.com/awards/lions/creative-b2b

6 The technology platform https://darkmodeads.com/ developed by LePub automatically converts creatives into dark mode while preserving their visual effectiveness.