The Eni family celebrates its first 100 years and renews its presence at the Festival, with Enilive and Plenitude. The latter will be at the center of a narrative that blends performance, territory, and people’s engagement.

It happens every year, around February: a song plays on TV or on the radio and, the next morning, it is already being hummed on the metro or while queuing for coffee. This is the energy of Sanremo- immediate, universal, able to tune the entire country to one shared frequency. Within this social amplifier lies the presence of Eni, with Plenitude and Enilive. The 2026 edition marks a historic milestone: the Eni family turns 100 years old. This is not just an anniversary, but the testimony of an industrial journey that has accompanied Italy for a century and continues to evolve today.

In this context, Plenitude embodies the chapter devoted to renewable energy sources and to our daily relationship with home energy. “From different energies, a single energy”—the leitmotif accompanying the festival again this year—summarizes this vision: an integrated ecosystem where historical roots and innovation converge to generate value.

The TV Storytelling: History Becomes Performance

During the five evenings, the story of energy goes beyond traditional boundaries to merge with the Festival’s stage language. Under the artistic direction of Laccio- stage name of Emanuele Cristofoli, widely known for his work on X Factor- the history and present of the Eni family become a performance. The task of guiding the storytelling falls once again to Virginia Raffaele. She leads the audience through the different phases of the company’s history, blending narration with entertainment.

Plenitude brings to the stage themes close to contemporary sensitivities: energy as light and warmth in homes, and the development of renewable sources. These concepts are translated into images through immersive scenography and a dance ensemble that makes energy in motion tangible.

Eni Carpet: A Walk Through History

If the Ariston stage represents the dreamlike moment, the Eni Carpet is the place of real experience and connection with the public.

This year, the installation accompanying artists and guests to the theater becomes a technological walkway featuring light effects and design elements. With a new twist: during the Festival days, by taking part in on-site activities and games, one hundred people will have the chance to access the carpet and enjoy a protagonist’s experience in the City of Flowers.

The Festival’s energy also vibrates in Piazzale Vesco. Thanks to the partnership with Radio Kiss Kiss, a dedicated space has been set up: a gathering point open to all which, through live broadcasts and entertainment, will amplify the atmosphere of the kermesse and bring it among the people.

Plenitude on the ground: spaces of care and connection

At Villa Nobel – the residence where Alfred Nobel, founder of the world’s most prestigious prize, once lived – a Plenitude and Enilive relaxation area has been set up. Here, guests and industry professionals can enjoy a moment of calm away from the hectic pace of the Festival, with the chance to recharge their energy – as well as their devices.

At the same time, the story of 100 years of the Eni family is spreading throughout the city and beyond the borders of Liguria.

From February 24 to 28, the Plenitude store in Sanremo – together with those in Milan, Rome and Pesaro – becomes a physical touchpoint with the event, hosting dedicated installations and two special initiatives: visitors can take part in the “Play That Sound” contest, a virtual music-themed game giving participants the chance to win one of the Vivaticket gift cards up for grabs (total prize pool €3,000; full rules available in store), and every participant receives the special Plenitude Voting Box, designed to have fun voting for artists with friends directly from home.

Alongside this is the Eni contest “100 Years of Energy”, running from February 24 to March 1, rewarding customers with benefits redeemable across Plenitude and Enilive. By scanning the QR code displayed in Plenitude store windows and in over 200 Plenitude Points located at Enilive Stations, participants can try to win a Plenitude prepaid card valid for paying electricity and/or gas bills, as well as Enilive multi-service vouchers usable for fuel and catering (full rules at eni100.it).

In addition to in-store activities, customers will enjoy further benefits, including access to dedicated promotions for energy supply.

Innovation will also extend to urban mobility: a Microlino – the compact electric micro-vehicle designed for zero local emissions travel – will be driving through the city streets, featuring a special livery dedicated to the promotion.

Moreover, Plenitude will partner with Rolling Stone Italia for two live “Plenitude Unplugged” performances, part of the Rolling Hu music aperitif calendar at Bagni Italia. “Plenitude Unplugged” will be two special acoustic moments in the musical aperitif lineup: Wednesday the 25th with Ele A and Thursday the 26th with Maria Antonietta & Colombre. The performances will be fully acoustic and amplified through content on the social channels of Rolling Stone and Plenitude, as well as via selected digital LED screens in streets and squares across Italy.

The story will also extend to the brand’s social channels, amplified by content created by the PleniDUDE team on the ground in the city of Sanremo.

Because while the Festival’s songs mark the rhythm of a single week, the energy that powers them is a constant force capable of renewing itself — just like a hundred-year legacy that continues to look ahead, moving in step with a changing country.