Moving electric

Electric mobility is increasingly at the heart of technological evolution. In this episode of the One Plenitude podcast, Marco Scurati and Daniele Ravotto, Head of Communication and Field Customer Experience at Plenitude On The Road, address the most common questions about e-mobility: from real driving range to the spread of charging stations, and the benefits for both individuals and businesses. A journey through expanding infrastructure, digital technologies, next-generation batteries, and the role of artificial intelligence in the future of electric driving.