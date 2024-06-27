Valuing customers means more than just offering a good product, it requires listening and building a relationship based on genuine trust and shared values. This involves staying attuned to emerging trends, adopting an omnichannel approach, delivering personalized experiences and leveraging technology such as AI and machine learning, all through initiatives designed to create added value for the community.

In this episode, Marco Scurati, joined by guest Vincenzo Viganò, Head of Retail Italian Market at Plenitude, explores the importance of building a relationship of mutual trust with customers.