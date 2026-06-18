Plenitude: sustainability integrated into business value



In 2025, Plenitude confirmed its growth path by consolidating an integrated business model capable of combining economic development with the energy transition journey.

Plenitude has published its 2025 Sustainability Report and Impact Report as an attachment to its Annual Financial Report. The document illustrates the milestones achieved and the objectives in the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) area, highlighting Plenitude’s contribution to the energy transition. This journey is supported by a business model that integrates the production of electricity from renewable sources, the sale of energy solutions, and an extensive infrastructure for e-mobility. The analysis is structured around the five pillars of Plenitude’s sustainability strategy — Governance, Climate and Emissions, Business Sustainability, People, and Communities — inspired by ten UN Sustainable Development Goals and closely connected to the common-benefit purposes that the Company, as a Benefit Corporation, undertakes to pursue as set out in its Articles of Association.

“Our Sustainability Report and Impact Report is a collective document created with the contribution of around 200 Plenitude people from more than 70 functions in Italy and abroad,” explains Paola Osto, Head of Sustainability and D&I at Plenitude. “Together, we have described the Company’s commitment to sustainability through 125 indicators, highlighting the integration of economic, environmental, and social sustainability into our business model. This Report is not only a reporting and dialogue tool for external stakeholders, but also an internal instrument for spreading corporate culture.”

Climate and emissions: the growth of renewables

During 2025, Plenitude continued to strengthen its installed capacity from renewable sources, which rose to 5.8 GW (+42% compared with 2024), with a 21% increase in electricity production from renewable sources. At the same time, the company reinforced its position in electric mobility, expanding its owned network to more than 23,000 charging points installed across Europe.

Efficiency and digitalization in the business model

The management of relationships with more than 11 million customers in Europe — figure updated to May 2026 — is supported by increasingly digital processes: 86% of new contracts are signed digitally and 59% of bills are issued in “paperless” format in the European market. This choice simplifies the customer experience and contributes to the efficiency of the company’s business model.

This responsible approach involves the entire value chain: in 2025, 100% of procurement in Italy was assessed according to environmental, social, and governance criteria, ensuring that the principles of transparency and ethics are also shared by suppliers throughout the entire production chain.

People and Governance: a growing ecosystem

People are at the heart of Plenitude’s organizational model. As of 31 December 2025, the workforce totaled 2,890 people (+3.7% compared with December 2024), with the female component increasing to 51% — from 49.2%. The commitment to equity and inclusion is also reflected in the company’s leadership structure and business processes: during 2025, the Company continued its path of progressively reducing the gender pay gap, which had been eliminated by the end of the year. Female representation on the Board of Directors stood at 44%, while the share of women in positions of responsibility — managers and executives — reached 45.7%.

“Sustainability is fully integrated into business processes: this is demonstrated first and foremost by the recognition of the Gold Medal from EcoVadis — awarded to the top 5% of evaluated companies — which we obtained for the second consecutive year,” explains Elena Bonacina, Sustainability and D&I at Plenitude.

Social impact and connection with local areas

In 2025, Plenitude supported several non-profit projects in the countries where it operates in the retail market. The initiatives focused on combating energy poverty, promoting social inclusion, and tackling educational poverty.

“Among the many non-profit initiatives, I would like to mention the Ri-generazioni project, developed with Eni Foundation with the aim of supporting three educational centers on the outskirts of Rome, Naples, and Milan, which are designed as workshops for the future,” says Pasquale Pesce, contact person for Plenitude’s Sustainable Development Projects & Stakeholder Management activities. “Thanks to this project, 400 girls and boys living in economically and socially vulnerable contexts have access to play-based and creative pathways, training activities, and initiatives that bring them closer to the world of work. It is a way to provide new opportunities, but also to help places and communities come back to life.”

The report also includes other initiatives in support of local communities, such as the two Health for Communities initiatives in Greece and Kazakhstan, where the Company has electricity production plants from renewable sources.

Corporate volunteering also played an important role in Italy, where Plenitude people donated 2,135 hours of activity (+16% compared with 2024) in support of third-sector organizations.

The 2025 Sustainability Report and Impact Report confirms Plenitude’s commitment to pursuing ambitious goals that continue to move forward: by 2030, the objective is to reach 15 GW of renewable capacity globally, 15 million customers, and 30,000 charging points for electric vehicles in Europe.