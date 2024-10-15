Our commitment in France

How we operate

In this country, our business is mainly focused on energy sales, with products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses through offers that keep up with industry developments, ensuring the best efficiency and quality on the market.

Through Plenitude’s On The Road services, we are also involved in the e-mobility sector and committed to installing charging points for electric vehicles. Additionally, through Plenitude Renewables France, we are engaged in renewable energy production, contributing to the energy transition in line with our strategy aimed at reducing CO 2 .

In March 2026, an agreement was signed with Methagora, a developer of biomethane solutions and gas supplier, which will allow us to procure approximately 50 GWh of biomethane per year for 15 years, sourced from various agricultural areas, also contributing to the development of the sector in the country.