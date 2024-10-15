In this sector, in addition to the commercialization of products, we also offer support services and handle the supply of electricity, natural gas, and energy efficiency solutions to help optimize our customers' consumption. We cater to private consumers and businesses, from artisans to SMEs, offering competitive market options. These include indexed, fixed, and various duration rates, as well as electricity certified from renewable sources through guarantees of origin.
We are constantly working to expand our portfolio, increasing our range of products and services to meet customer needs.
Our commitment in France
How we operate
In this country, our business is mainly focused on energy sales, with products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses through offers that keep up with industry developments, ensuring the best efficiency and quality on the market.
Through Plenitude’s On The Road services, we are also involved in the e-mobility sector and committed to installing charging points for electric vehicles. Additionally, through Plenitude Renewables France, we are engaged in renewable energy production, contributing to the energy transition in line with our strategy aimed at reducing CO2.
In March 2026, an agreement was signed with Methagora, a developer of biomethane solutions and gas supplier, which will allow us to procure approximately 50 GWh of biomethane per year for 15 years, sourced from various agricultural areas, also contributing to the development of the sector in the country.
Our numbers in France
Data updated as of December 2025
Renewables
In this field, we have numerous projects under development, including about 0.8 GW of solar energy. Our activities also include agrivoltaics, integrating photovoltaic systems with agriculture and livestock farming, thus creating shared value for the land and communities. In Northern France, we operate the Athies-Samoussy solar park, which spans 100 hectares and produces approximately 90 GWh annually. This makes it one of the country’s ten largest solar energy plants.
Composed of five photovoltaic installations, it helps increase renewable energy generation capacity while creating new jobs in collaboration with local and regional organizations. Our Bouillac solar plant in Dordogne, with an installed capacity of 5 MW, has also started production. The plant will produce approximately 6,700 MWh of electricity annually and is connected to the local grid via an underground line.
Retail
In this sector, in addition to the commercialization of products, we also offer support services and handle the supply of electricity, natural gas, and energy efficiency solutions to help optimize our customers' consumption. We cater to private consumers and businesses, from artisans to SMEs, offering competitive market options. These include indexed, fixed, and various duration rates, as well as electricity certified from renewable sources through guarantees of origin.
E-mobility
We are promoting the development of the electric mobility sector in the country, both by expanding the charging network and enhancing charging services through our app. We are actively seeking new partners, companies and strategic locations to achieve our goals. We are also innovating current service stations by installing high-power fast and ultra-fast charging stations: in May 2025, the Cœur de Sologne service area was inaugurated on the A71 motorway in France, hosting our largest charging hub. It includes 15 ultra-fast charging points of up to 300 kW and solar canopies producing 112,670 kWh/year.
Explore our most significant projects on the map. Click to navigate.
Learn more about our activities
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FINANCE, STRATEGY, REPORT
Plenitude strengthens its presence in France by signing an agreement to acquire a Neoen portfolio of renewable assets totaling around 760 MW
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Finance, strategy, report
Plenitude welcomes Ares Management Alternative Credit funds to its share capital
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Retail
Plenitude is the new brand of Eni Gas & Power France
Many actions, one common goal: the energy transition
Every day, we leverage all our expertise to achieve this target.