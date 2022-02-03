Our commitment in Kazakhstan

Many actions, one common goal: the energy transition
Every day, we leverage all our expertise to achieve this target.
In this country, we are present with two wind farms in the Aktobe region and a photovoltaic solar plant in the Turkistan region. We are also committed to developing projects for electricity generation from renewable sources and investing in new technologies.
In this country, we have an installed capacity of about 0.2 GW from renewable sources. In line with our strategy aimed at reducing CO2 emissions, in 2020 and 2022 we have constructed two wind farms Badamsha 1 and 2. Each has a capacity of 48 MW, for a total of 96 MW. Together, they can provide an annual electricity production of about 395 GWh.
Another major investment in renewables has been completed in 2023 with Plenitude Arm Wind’s first photovoltaic plant (50 MW) in the country in Shaulder, capable of producing approximately 90 GWh of energy annually. This plant, developed over 100 hectares with more than 93,000 solar panels, is connected to the local grid via a new 7.5 km overhead power transmission line.
In the Mangystau region in Zhanaozen, a 50 MW photovoltaic plant came into operation in September 2025, with over 80,000 panels installed across an area of about 80 hectares. The initiative is part of a broader and innovative project developed by Eni and KazMunayGas for the construction of a 247 MW hybrid power plant, capable of integrating solar, wind and gas energy. The launch of the solar park, in which Plenitude holds a 51% share equal to 25.5 MW, while KazMunayGas owns the remaining stake, highlights the synergy between international expertise and local commitment, providing a tangible contribution to the energy transition and economic development.
Plenitude, together with Eni and KMG, has donated two state-of-the-art reanimation ambulances and one advanced inva-taxi* to the city administration of Zhanaozen (Kazakhstan). The vehicles, equipped with the latest medical technologies, will be assigned to the Zhanaozen City Emergency Ambulance Station and Zhanaozen City Department of Employment and Social Programs, respectively.
This donation is part of the companies’ sustainability program, an integral part of the 247 MW hybrid power plant construction project in the Mangystau region. The plant combines solar (50 MW), wind (77 MW), and gas (120 MW) energy production, with the aim of providing also renewable power supply to the region’s key industrial enterprises. In September 2025, the solar power facility was officially commissioned.
*Minivans specially adapted for passengers with disabilities
Every day, we leverage all our expertise to achieve this target.