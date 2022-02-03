Our commitment in Kazakhstan

Renewables

In this country, we have an installed capacity of about 0.2 GW from renewable sources. In line with our strategy aimed at reducing CO2 emissions, in 2020 and 2022 we have constructed two wind farms Badamsha 1 and 2. Each has a capacity of 48 MW, for a total of 96 MW. Together, they can provide an annual electricity production of about 395 GWh.

Another major investment in renewables has been completed in 2023 with Plenitude Arm Wind’s first photovoltaic plant (50 MW) in the country in Shaulder, capable of producing approximately 90 GWh of energy annually. This plant, developed over 100 hectares with more than 93,000 solar panels, is connected to the local grid via a new 7.5 km overhead power transmission line.

In the Mangystau region in Zhanaozen, a 50 MW photovoltaic plant came into operation in September 2025, with over 80,000 panels installed across an area of about 80 hectares. The initiative is part of a broader and innovative project developed by Eni and KazMunayGas for the construction of a 247 MW hybrid power plant, capable of integrating solar, wind and gas energy. The launch of the solar park, in which Plenitude holds a 51% share equal to 25.5 MW, while KazMunayGas owns the remaining stake, highlights the synergy between international expertise and local commitment, providing a tangible contribution to the energy transition and economic development.