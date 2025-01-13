Our commitment in the United States

Renewables

With our photovoltaic and storage plants, we have 1.7 GW of total installed capacity, spread across more than 20 plants in over 5 states. This is a testament to our commitment to renewable energy.



We have also completed the construction of the Guajillo plant, located in Webb County, southwest Texas. It is the largest battery storage system we have built so far. With a capacity of 200 MW, the plant is located near the Corazon Solar Farm, enabling more efficient use of resources and energy, contributing to a more stable and efficient regional power grid.