Our commitment in the United States

How we operate

In this country, we work with a team of over 20 people, focusing our efforts on developing renewable energy sources. We are strengthening our presence in this market, as the United States is a strategic area for the energy industry. We are developing new plants and actively collaborating with companies in the sector.

Renewables

With our photovoltaic and storage plants, we have 1.7 GW of total installed capacity, spread across more than 20 plants in over 5 states. This is a testament to our commitment to renewable energy.

We have also completed the construction of the Guajillo plant, located in Webb County, southwest Texas. It is the largest battery storage system we have built so far. With a capacity of 200 MW, the plant is located near the Corazon Solar Farm, enabling more efficient use of resources and energy, contributing to a more stable and efficient regional power grid.

Explore our most significant projects on the map. Click to navigate.

  • Photovoltaic

  • Wind

  • Storage

Learn more about our activities

  • Symbol of a document Finance, strategy, report

    Plenitude welcomes Ares Management Alternative Credit funds to its share capital

  • Symbol of a solar panel Renewable energies

    Plenitude signs agreement with EDP Renewables to acquire two photovoltaic plants and a storage facility in the United States for a capacity of 245 MWdc

  • Symbol of a solar panel Renewable energies

    Plenitude completes construction of its largest battery storage facility in Texas