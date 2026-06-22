Electric Charging Guide

Answers to the most common questions, tips, and technologies that help optimize charging times and travel, both at home and on the road.

Charging an electric vehicle is the process through which electrical energy is transferred to the vehicle’s battery via charging infrastructure. It takes place in two main ways - alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) - which differ in terms of speed, power output, and use case: AC charging is ideal for longer stops, such as at home or at the office, while DC charging is designed for rapid top-ups while traveling.

Fast, quiet, and technological: electric mobility is all of this, yet it is often accompanied by a tricky “but.” Charging anxiety can slow down its adoption, even though it is mostly the result of an unfounded fear or of limitations that have now largely been overcome. To clear up any doubts, let’s get to know electric charging better, starting from its technological foundations.

How does electric charging work? The difference between AC and DC

Electric vehicle charging falls into two broad categories depending on the type of current used:

Charging with Alternating Current (AC)

Alternating current charging is the ideal and most widespread solution for medium- or long-duration stops: for example, when parking at a shopping center for an afternoon of shopping or at a sports center for a match with friends. Charging stations of this type, known as “Quick” chargers, deliver a maximum power output of 22 kW.

To ensure the highest levels of safety, these charging stations are equipped with Type 2 sockets, in line with the standards set by European regulations for public charging locations (IEC 61851-1 and 62196-2). This setup makes it possible to charge any electric or hybrid vehicle equipped with a Type 2 plug compliant with the relevant directives.

At public AC charging stations, you will normally need to use the cable supplied with your car, connecting it to the socket on the charging station. What about charging times? They vary depending on the size of your car’s battery, but for an average vehicle connected to a Quick charging station, a full charge generally takes around 3 to 5 hours.

Here is a small practical tip: to avoid technical issues, always remember to disconnect the cable from the charging station first, and only afterward from the vehicle.

Charging with Direct Current (DC)

Direct current charging, on the other hand, is the technology designed for people traveling who need to “fill up” with energy in a very short time. The infrastructure dedicated to this purpose is divided into “Fast” stations, which offer power of up to 150 kW, and “Ultra Fast” stations, which can easily exceed the 150 kW threshold.

To safely manage and transfer these large flows of energy, direct current charging stations provide not only a Type 2 socket, but also connectors based on CHAdeMO and CCS2 standards. CCS2 is currently the most widespread fast-charging connector in Europe for newly registered vehicles.

Unlike AC charging stations, in this case you do not need to take your own cable out of the boot: the cable is already attached to the station, just like the nozzle at a fuel pump. Charging times are significantly shorter: at an Ultra Fast station, many vehicles can recover up to 80% of their range in just 20–30 minutes — the time it takes to have a coffee on the motorway.

No risk of error thanks to the on-board charger (PCS)

Regardless of the power of the charging station selected, there is no risk of making a mistake or damaging the vehicle. Charging is in fact a safe process regulated by the charger installed on board the car — technically known as the PCS — which communicates continuously with the charging station.

In a completely automatic and intelligent way, the vehicle will draw only the amount of energy it is able to manage, protecting the battery and ensuring optimal charging.