

In the heart of the Tortona District, an immersive installation and the debut of the new virtual continent Futura Blocks explore the link between individual action and collective progress.

Ideas, like energy, only take shape when they enter into relationships. It is the power of connections that drives the transformation of an individual vision into collective impact: a perspective that Plenitude brings to the center of Milan Design Week 2026 with the installation SUPERLINKS - People and Energy, Connected.

In line with the theme of Fuorisalone 2026, “Being Project”, the company goes beyond the purely aesthetic dimension of design, interpreting it as a true network of relationships between people, physical spaces, and technology. With an enhanced presence that blends physical and digital, Plenitude delivers a message: every single choice, if connected to a broader system, can generate new energy for change.

Torneria Tortona: when matter becomes relationship

The chosen venue for this edition is a piece of Milan’s artisanal history: Torneria Tortona. A former 1970s workshop, today it is a space that retains its post-industrial spirit, with large volumes dominated by white.

Here, upon entering through the dedicated entrance at Via Novi 5, visitors will experience Plenitude’s ecosystem of initiatives designed for Milan Design Week, immersing themselves in an environment shaped by light and color, structured into three areas that convey the same message through different languages.At the center stands the immersive experience: an installation that literally reacts to human presence. Individual movements generate concentric waves of light, but it is only when participants begin to coordinate that the system fully comes to life. By joining forces, they create bridges of light that cut across the space, while sounds and colors merge and amplify. Every collective achievement triggers an immediate sonic response: an acoustic translation of the energy created together.

It is no coincidence that the theme of connection runs throughout the entire experience. For Plenitude today, connecting also means enabling new forms of relationship between people through invisible but essential infrastructures: networks that run beneath the surface and make continuous exchange of energy, data, and possibilities possible—just like in the case of the new Plenitude Fiber, which extends this logic of interaction and fluidity into the domestic sphere as well.

From abstraction, we then move into matter. In the corner dedicated to scoubidou, the act of weaving threads becomes a concrete bond: here, thanks to the SuperLinks kit given as a gift to all visitors (while supplies last), the concept of connection becomes physical, turning into a tangible participatory experience.

Futura Blocks: the latest immersive experience completing Futura by Plenitude, the company’s virtual planet

The arcade room represents the point of contact between the physical world and the digital dimension. Futura, conceived as a virtual planet made up of different “continents” hosted on various gaming platforms, was created to tell the evolution of energy through interaction and edutainment.

With the debut of Futura Blocks on Roblox, a widely known platform for creating virtual spaces, the project reaches its completion. It is not just a visual preview, but the consolidation of an ecosystem that, by the end of 2025, had already exceeded one million total views, with average session times of over four minutes: a figure that demonstrates the high level of audience engagement.

Futura Blocks is, specifically, the continent dedicated to conscious building. Here, different elements interact to shape structures, pathways, and environments where construction, energy efficiency, and building quality coexist in balance. The “blocky” aesthetic of the game, characterized by the platform’s typical block volumes, meets a precise design vision inspired by the Japanese architectural metabolism movement of the 1960s. This movement theorized cities capable of growing and evolving like living organisms, overcoming urban rigidity in favor of flexible and modular structures. In this experience, the user takes on the role of the “Builder”: starting from their own plot of land and activating special Building Cards, they see homes, energy production systems, and services materialize in real time, experiencing how each construction choice contributes to the balance of the entire system.