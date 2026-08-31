Energy Shapers: mastering the wind



Not just turbines, but resilience and mediation skills: together with Francesco Santolini, we explore the world of Project Execution & Construction, from complex challenges and construction sites to the ability to connect with others.

After exploring the worlds of utility-scale energy storage and photovoltaics, our journey with the “Energy Shapers” takes us into a new dimension: wind power and large-scale onshore wind farms.

Our third featured professional is Francesco Santolini, who works in the Project Management and Construction team at Plenitude Renewables Italy. He is responsible for overseeing the development of wind farms in Italy, from the post-authorisation stage through to construction and commissioning. His role extends far beyond engineering expertise and encompasses managing the authorisation process, coordinating construction site activities and engaging all the project’s stakeholders.

To tell the story of this profession, we once again turn to our reinterpretation of the Proust Questionnaire. Three direct questions, focusing on an image, a word and a verb, to look beyond the technical aspects and uncover the essence of the profession.

Francesco’s profession in 3 answers

Your work involves dealing with complex processes and the practical management of construction activities. What image or snapshot best represents this world?

“Without a doubt, the image of a construction site in full operation. It is the place where drawings and engineering designs take shape in all their scale and complexity and come face to face with physical reality. It is a vibrant, dynamic environment, where the magnitude of the civil works and the size of the wind turbines give you a precise, tangible sense of what we are building.”

Wind projects require long-term planning and the ability to manage complex authorisation and operational processes. What is the key word for understanding the approach needed to bring them to completion?

“I would choose two: resilience and perseverance. It is a profession that constantly puts you to the test, because the authorisation process does not end with the initial approval of the preliminary project. The development of an executive project unfolds over long time horizons, during which the regulatory framework or the structure of local authorities may evolve. This requires our team to be highly flexible, updating plans and continually realigning the project with new scenarios. When we move into the operational details, every logistical and infrastructural activity is carefully planned to minimise its impact. Even supporting operations, such as transporting large turbine components, require a thorough assessment of the roads to ensure that oversized vehicles can travel safely and, consequently, dedicated permits. It takes determination and a great deal of willpower to see the project through, from managing authorisations to coordinating the construction site, while meeting safety, quality, schedule and cost requirements.”

In projects involving multiple parties, such as technical departments, public authorities and on-site teams, engineering skills alone are not enough. What verb describes the attitude that is essential to your role?

“Mediate. We are facilitators who bring together different areas of expertise and interests across designers, contractors, authorities and stakeholders. Our task is to maintain an ongoing dialogue, acting as a bridge so that the engineering vision and the construction site’s practical requirements can come together and translate into a shared, efficient solution.”

Turning a project into reality: like climbing a mountain

To conclude our interview, we asked Francesco to find an analogy that could convey the strategic essence of his work.

“If I had to use a metaphor, I would say that my work is like climbing a mountain. We start from the bottom, out in the open air, tackling the most challenging points on the rock as we make our way to the summit. Developing a plant is not a linear journey. It requires constant monitoring and active oversight of every stage of execution. Each completed stage provides a new handhold towards the summit, until the plant finally becomes operational.”

While Alessandro Luce, our previous “Energy Shaper”, faced the challenge of adapting to spatial constraints, Francesco’s challenge lies in managing operational complexity in the field, from execution details to the practical challenges of implementation.

In this context, perseverance plays a fundamental role, but it is the ability to act as an interpreter between different worlds that makes the real difference. Just as in mountain climbing, there are no linear routes: every project requires finding a new path and adapting continuously to bring the theoretical plans of engineering into dialogue with the fast-moving dynamics of reality.

The next Energy Shaper

The commissioning of a plant marks the end of a long collective process, creating a bond between those who have worked side by side, just like the members of a climbing team. Modern technologies are at the heart of this process, but above all, there is the human element that makes it possible to achieve the most ambitious goals.

That is why our journey does not end here. Our “Energy Shapers” will continue to guide us on this ascent, one area of expertise at a time.