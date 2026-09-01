Plenitude Cultural Hub: sharing our values to keep improving



Expressing our ideas and overcoming self-imposed limits: in its second session, Plenitude’s internal initiative invites people to reflect on courage.

“Every business needs courage.” This idea inspired the latest Plenitude Cultural Hub session, a shared project that combines physical spaces, the Hubs designed to encourage dialogue in offices such as Madrid, Rome, Paris, Milan and Turin, with virtual opportunities for people to exchange views: the “Cultural Talks”.

These sessions are designed to give voice to the values that unite us. They begin with a topic introduced at the start of the session and then broaden the perspective around it. This exchange supports both individual and collective growth, turning personal reflections into a shared interpretation through the experiences of those who are part of this organisation every day. It is a valuable opportunity that enables us to keep engaging with one another and improving through an ongoing, open dialogue.

Following the first session dedicated to passion, this new event focused the discussion on a topic that resonates closely with each of us: what does courage mean to you?

Being courageous does not mean being fearless

The answers to this question formed a rich and nuanced picture. For many, being courageous does not mean eliminating fear from their lives. On the contrary, it means accepting fear and choosing to act and move forward, overcoming personal limits and everyday obstacles, whether real or perceived.

For others, courage lies in being true to oneself and in the ability to take responsibility in every context, both personal and professional. This inner drive takes concrete form in the strength to express one’s ideas in front of others and stand by one’s point of view, even when this means going against the tide. It is the courage to say “no” when doing so contributes to a constructive and mature discussion.

Courage needs relationships with others

The workplace is one of the main drivers of individual courage. Rather than simply providing a backdrop, the working environment becomes an ally when it gives everyone the right space to express themselves authentically.

From this perspective, courage becomes a shared responsibility that applies equally to those in decision-making roles. It is reflected in the ability to listen with an open mind, welcome other people’s ideas and remain flexible enough to change one’s opinion.

There is also another form of courage that may be less immediate but is equally important: knowing when to take a step back if the situation requires it. As our French colleagues described it, this is “relational courage”: a conscious choice that demonstrates consideration for team dynamics and harmony.

What are the “boosters” of courage?

There are times when courage seems to fade and we need to rediscover the determination required to face complex challenges. During the session, Plenitude people shared their own “boosters”, those personal switches that help them regain the energy needed to overcome an obstacle.

Seeing goals achieved and recognising continuous improvement in day-to-day performance can act as a powerful accelerator. This is complemented by the invaluable role of teamwork: being able to rely on colleagues and join forces gives the entire team greater confidence.

Another important factor is awareness of one’s own impact. Seeing an idea embraced and put into practice is not only rewarding, but also creates real value for the entire organisation.

Finally, there is the strength that comes from experience. Remembering the milestones already reached makes it possible to turn past successes into the energy needed to approach future challenges with renewed momentum.