

The logical and analytical skills of people on the autism spectrum are a crucial resource for the world of work, including in the IT sector. The collaboration between Plenitude and Auticon demonstrates this in practice.

There is an increasingly outdated narrative that associates neurodivergence exclusively with deficits or difficulties in adaptation. In the world of technology and data analysis, this perspective is being overturned: neurodivergent minds—particularly those of people on the autism spectrum—represent a wealth of specific skills, capable of detecting details that often escape a neurotypical approach. Recognition of complex patterns, logical rigor, and the ability to maintain prolonged focus are not just traits, but distinguishing elements in a data-driven economy.

It is from this awareness that, in 2025, Plenitude chose to collaborate with Auticon, the world’s largest majority-autistic consultancy, which has been providing IT solutions and neuro-inclusion expertise since 2009. This decision fits naturally within Plenitude’s work environment, already strongly oriented toward valuing individual uniqueness and structured around solid Diversity & Inclusion policies.

The project: logical rigor applied to Data Quality

The initiative was part of the Data Governance & Quality area, the function responsible for ensuring the reliability of the information on which the company bases its strategic and operational decisions. “Data quality” means, for example, ensuring that every piece of information—from customer records to the technical details of a commercial offer—is accurate, consistent, and free of duplication.

In 2025, Plenitude’s Data Governance & Quality team worked closely with Michele Argentino, an Auticon consultant, assigning him a highly technical task: the development and optimization of control rules using SQL code. The results were clear: the creation of more than 80 new validation rules that enabled large-scale automated checks. This work optimized processes, maintained consistent accuracy standards, and ensured the cleanliness and integrity of corporate databases.

“The main challenge did not lie in the IT tools, but in the method and the extreme attention to detail required to ensure consistency in the checks. During the project, the Plenitude team supported me constantly, guiding me through operational logic and allowing me to work as effectively as possible. It was an excellent opportunity to apply discipline, focus, and precision—key skills when working on data control. The entire experience gave me a greater awareness of the importance of Data Quality and the strategic value of a rigorous approach to managing company information,” says Michele Argentino, Auticon consultant. “This collaboration encouraged us to adopt an even more precise, methodical, and transparent approach, which enriched the way we work,” explains Alessia Marca, Data Governance & Quality at Plenitude. “The added value was twofold: on one hand, a tangible impact on data; on the other, a strong human value. It was an experience that confirmed how inclusivity and performance go perfectly hand in hand.”

Clarity as a working method

Integrating a neurodivergent person into a team acts as a powerful revealer of communication dynamics. Auticon’s operating model includes the support of a job coach to facilitate integration, but the real evolution happens in everyday work.

To collaborate effectively with a mind that favors literal and structured logic, the Plenitude team refined how it communicates information: unambiguous instructions, clear objectives, and rigorous documentation. This need translated into a collective advantage: reducing “unsaid” elements and gray areas streamlined decision-making processes, improving the quality of work across the entire team.

As Imma Di Lecce, Account Manager at Auticon, points out:

“People on the autism spectrum often have strong analytical skills and a natural inclination for tasks that require high concentration. They bring an innovative ability to see things through lateral thinking, offering solutions that go beyond traditional frameworks.”

This shift is reflected in results:

“In software testing and data management,” Di Lecce continues, “the ability to identify errors and anomalies quickly is significantly above average. We’re not just talking about execution, but about a problem-solving approach that enriches the entire team.”

A scenario of technological excellence

From training generative algorithms to ensuring precise data quality control at Plenitude, the common thread remains the same: the ability to transform cognitive diversity into technical excellence by applying the logical rigor required to manage the most advanced technologies.

If competence is the starting point, the endpoint is inevitably corporate culture. The operational success of the project confirms the vision outlined in Plenitude’s ECG Policy (Ethics, Compliance, and Governance), where the work environment is designed to recognize and enhance each individual’s specific characteristics.

The 2025 experience shows that a mindful work environment—capable of embracing different ways of thinking—is not just making an ethical choice: it is equipping itself with the best intellectual and operational tools to compete in an increasingly complex market.