GreenIT, a company owned by Plenitude (51%) and CDP Equity (49%), announces the start of construction of its Assoro project, located in the province of Enna, Sicily. With an installed capacity of approximately 131 MW, it will be the company’s largest solar plant in Italy.

The plant will be built by Circet Italia S.p.A. near the Dittaino industrial area, between the municipalities of Assoro and Agira, and will feature approximately 205,000 high-efficiency bifacial photovoltaic modules installed on fixed-tilt structures. The plant is expected to become operational by the end of 2028, with estimated annual generation of approximately 210 GWh.

The start of construction marks a significant milestone in GreenIT’s growth and demonstrates the company’s continued progress in delivering its project pipeline.

Paolo Bellucci, Chief Executive Officer of GreenIT, said: “The start of construction of the Assoro solar plant marks an important milestone in GreenIT’s growth and strengthens our ambition to establish ourselves as one of Italy’s leading operators in solar and wind power generation. This achievement reflects our concrete commitment to developing renewable energy generation and supporting Italy’s energy transition.”

GreenIT S.p.A.

GreenIT is a joint venture owned by Plenitude (51%), a company jointly controlled by Eni and Ares, and CDP Equity (49%), established to develop, build and operate renewable energy generation plants in Italy. Created in 2021, the joint venture is part of a strategy aimed at supporting Italy’s energy transition by increasing renewable energy generation, in line with the targets set out in the 2030 National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan. For more information, visit green-it.online/.

