Whistleblowing – Managing Reports

In compliance with Directive (EU) 2019/1937 and the related implementing legislation, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, the Organizational, Management and Control Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree No. 231 of 2001 (hereinafter the “231 Model”), and the internal Anti-Corruption Governance Documents, we have adopted a system aimed at encouraging reports made in good faith and in Eni’s interest, while ensuring the confidentiality of the whistleblower’s identity and of any other persons involved, as well as protection against any form of retaliation.

Whistleblowers are encouraged not to disclose information regarding the report to third parties, so as not to undermine the protection of confidentiality. Eni’s reporting system must not be used to offend or damage the personal and/or professional reputation and dignity of the person(s) concerned by the reported facts, nor to knowingly spread unfounded accusations.

In accordance with applicable legislation, regardless of the subject matter of the report or the entity involved, everyone is always guaranteed the possibility of submitting reports directly to Eni SpA. Furthermore, the possibility of using the specific reporting channels established by subsidiaries, including Eni Plenitude SpA SB, remains available in the cases and in accordance with the provisions of the applicable legislation.

Regardless of the channel used, all Eni People—as well as anyone who operates or has operated in Italy or abroad in the name of, on behalf of, or in the interest of Eni, within the scope of their duties and responsibilities—are guaranteed the opportunity to report breaches identified in a work-related context, in compliance with local laws implementing Directive (EU) 2019/1937.

In particular, a report includes any communication concerning conduct that constitutes a breach of national or European Union laws and regulations, decisions of Authorities, the Code of Ethics, the 231 Model or the Compliance Model for foreign subsidiaries, and internal regulations (including, among others, the Zero Tolerance Policy against workplace violence and harassment), in accordance with the specific provisions of the local legislation implementing Directive (EU) 2019/1937.

The relevant rules are contained in the procedure “Management of Reports Received by Eni SpA and Subsidiaries” (available among the attachments on this page). The approval and updating of the procedure have been carried out in accordance with the provisions of Italian Legislative Decree No. 24/2023.

Reports can be submitted through a dedicated platform available at the following link.