Don’t turn off the light, switch on the dark



Here’s how Goodnight Light, Plenitude’s new project, helps children welcome their fears and learn to care for them.

Every evening, in countless homes, there is a moment that brings families together. At bedtime, a hand reaches toward the switch, but the gesture pauses in front of a request every parent knows well: “Can you leave the light on?”

Fear of the dark is a delicate phase that affects almost all children, placing adults at a crossroads: should they give in to the request to reassure them, or turn off the light to help them learn to face their fears? Almost always, reassurance wins. And it’s no coincidence: light has proven to be a much more manageable source of comfort than the classic stuffed toy. It stays in one place, is always available, and can easily be replicated in different settings. This practicality has even encouraged many parents to favor it over other forms of comfort.

This is where an idea comes in—made of stories, friendship, and pure wonder. It is the heart of Goodnight Light, created precisely for this purpose: to transform darkness into an embrace. No longer an empty space that causes fear, but an enchanted and safe world waiting to be explored.

What the data tells us: when light replaces the stuffed toy

To better understand the dynamics of fear associated with darkness, we commissioned Doxa to conduct a quantitative survey (CAWI methodology) in Italy, France, and Spain on a representative sample of parents with children aged 3 to 9. In November 2025, the study involved 1,002 respondents in Italy alone, where the results confirm how widespread this emotion is, experienced by more than three out of four children. It is a natural part of growing up.

However, there is something new when it comes to Generation Alpha—those born from 2010 onward: today, light has overtaken the classic stuffed toy as the primary source of comfort. This very need for security leads 80% of families to leave a light on throughout the night, even though they are aware that this choice is not the most energy-efficient.