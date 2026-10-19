Plenitude is a Premium Partner of X Factor 2026

SunStep
With SunStep by Plenitude, you can bring the energy of the sun into your home with a solution designed to meet your needs.
Behind every dream, there is an energy that cannot be seen, but can be felt. It sparks passion, gives talent a voice and encourages us to put ourselves out there, even when the goal seems far away. This year, together with X Factor, we are celebrating this very force: the energy of those who believe in their dreams and find the courage to turn them into reality. A story that will accompany contestants and audiences through music, emotions, exclusive content and experiences to share together. Because every dream has its own energy. And when it finds a way to express itself, it can go truly far.
Watch the highlights and let yourself be captivated and moved by the performances, music and moments that lit up the stage.
Come back soon: there’s more to discover, with new content and experiences coming your way.
Discover how Plenitude solutions can bring new energy to your everyday life: from Sunstep to Plenitude Fibra, all the way to Electric Mobility. Continue your journey into our world by exploring all the products and services designed for your home and daily life.
With SunStep by Plenitude, you can bring the energy of the sun into your home with a solution designed to meet your needs.
With Plenitude Fibra, you can browse, work and share thanks to a home connection designed to bring people, passions and new possibilities closer together.
With Plenitude’s electric mobility solutions, you can recharge your car and set off towards new destinations, with solutions designed to accompany every journey, experience and possibility.