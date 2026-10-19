Plenitude is a Premium Partner of X Factor 2026

The partnership between Plenitude and X Factor

Behind every dream, there is an energy that cannot be seen, but can be felt. It sparks passion, gives talent a voice and encourages us to put ourselves out there, even when the goal seems far away. This year, together with X Factor, we are celebrating this very force: the energy of those who believe in their dreams and find the courage to turn them into reality. A story that will accompany contestants and audiences through music, emotions, exclusive content and experiences to share together. Because every dream has its own energy. And when it finds a way to express itself, it can go truly far.