A new opportunity can give even more energy to a dream. Watch the interview with the contestant who was saved and discover all the emotions experienced during the verdict, along with the determination to return to the stage with a new sense of awareness. A chance to discover what truly fuels their journey: passion, determination and the desire to keep believing in their talent.
Visit our Stores by October 27th to November 19th to enter the competition and have the chance to win 2 passes to the final1.
Relive the emotions of the contestant who made it through the first Live Show sing-off and discover the energy that inspired her to face this challenge.
1Instant Win prize competition valid from 27/10 to 19/11/2026 at participating retail stores in Italy during opening hours. 5 winners. Each winner will receive: 2 passes to the X Factor 2026 Final + 1 Gift Card worth €650 for hotel/transport expenses. Total prize pool: €3,750.00. For more information and the full Terms and Conditions, please visit participating Stores or https://plenitude-xfactor.promosuite.it/pdf/regolamento.pdf