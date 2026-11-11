Burlington Energy Project

Will chemicals from the solar panels or batteries leach into the soil or groundwater?

Modern crystalline silicon solar panels contain no liquid chemicals that could leach under normal operating conditions—they are sealed glass and aluminum units. In the event of catastrophic physical damage, trace materials (silicon, aluminum, glass) are not expected to create a material groundwater risk under normal operating conditions. BESS systems contain electrolyte solutions sealed within individual battery cells, within sealed containers, on concrete pads with secondary containment berms. The project will design all BESS areas with secondary containment and stormwater controls in compliance with Colorado CDPHE standards, designed to prevent routine releases, in accordance with applicable Colorado CDPHE requirements.



What happens to the panels and batteries when the project is decommissioned?

The project will be required to post a decommissioning bond—calculated to fully cover removal and site restoration—as a permit condition before construction begins. Crystalline silicon panels are predominantly aluminum, glass, and silicon, which may be recoverable through recycling channels available at the time of decommissioning. Battery modules contain recoverable lithium, cobalt, and other materials; battery recycling infrastructure is expanding rapidly due to EV industry demand. The decommissioning plan, including recycling commitments and bond amounts, will be submitted as part of the permitting application and updated as decommissioning approaches.



Will runoff from the solar site cause flooding or erosion on neighboring properties?

A Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP) and Erosion and Sediment Control Plan (ESCP) will be implemented prior to the commencement of construction. During construction, silt fencing, rock check dams, and temporary vegetation stabilize disturbed areas. At full operation, maintained vegetation between panel rows intercepts and slows rainfall. A site-specific stormwater assessment will evaluate runoff relative to existing land conditions, and the final design will incorporate required controls, because the maintained vegetated cover provides consistent ground infiltration that bare cultivation does not.