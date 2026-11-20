

The Best Creative Brand award for its overall communication strategy and the Grand Prix won by the dark-mode creative executions of Dark Mode Ads.

In the collective imagination, a creative idea is almost always represented by a light bulb switching on. But what happens when inspiration strikes precisely as the light dims or goes out? This shift in perspective gave rise to Dark Mode Ads, the project that earned Plenitude the Grand Prix at the ADCI Awards 2026, organized by the Italian Art Directors Club. This achievement is part of a broader journey: Plenitude was also named “Best Creative Brand” in recognition of the consistently high quality of its projects and its ability to use creativity as a strategic way of engaging with people.

Two interpretations of the same theme: urban spaces and the home

At the heart of the recognition received at the ADCI Awards 2026 are two projects that explore the theme of darkness through complementary languages and settings: technology applied to urban media with Dark Mode Ads, and editorial storytelling for families with Goodnight Light.



Dark Mode Ads, developed in collaboration with creative agency LePub, is a Plenitude project designed to reduce the energy consumption of advertisements displayed on LED screens compared with traditional creative executions. The project involves converting the creative content displayed in shop windows and on LED screens in Plenitude stores in Italy, as well as in Digital Out of Home (DOOH) spaces in Italy, Spain and France, into dark mode, while preserving readability and communication impact. According to a study carried out in Italy by Certimac¹, an independent research institute commissioned by Plenitude, dark-mode images can deliver energy savings of up to 74%² compared with displaying the traditional versions of the same images.



Dark Mode Ads has already gained national and international recognition, including awards received on the Croisette at the Cannes Lions: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze awards. These were followed by awards at the Golden Drum (2 Grand Prix, 4 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze awards), the LIA - London International Awards (1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze), the Cresta Awards (1 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze), the NC Awards (1 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze), the IAB MIXX Awards (3 Gold), the Touch Point Creative & Business Awards (2 Gold), the Effie Awards (1 Silver and 1 Bronze), the Telly Awards (3 Silver and 1 Bronze), the Gerety Awards (1 Silver), the BC&E Festival (1 Silver) and the New York Festivals Advertising Awards (1 Bronze). At the ADCI Awards 2026, Dark Mode Ads won the Grand Prix, the competition’s highest accolade, as well as the following category awards:

Gold in the Digital Experience & Innovation category, for designing and creating innovative digital experiences capable of generating engagement and value for audiences;

in the category, for designing and creating innovative digital experiences capable of generating engagement and value for audiences; Gold in the Media category ( Creative Effectiveness | Media ), for excellence in media planning and the innovative use of communication channels;

in the category ( ), for excellence in media planning and the innovative use of communication channels; Silver in the Outdoor category, for the effectiveness and creative quality of its out-of-home communication activities;

in the category, for the effectiveness and creative quality of its communication activities; Bronze in the Digital Experience & Innovation | Tech-led Brand Experiences subcategory.

From the glow of city screens to the light in children’s bedrooms, the transition is a natural one, although the audience and narrative style change. It was in the home that Goodnight Light took shape. Developed together with creative agency TBWA, this editorial project won Bronze in the Design category at the ADCI Awards 2026. Through this initiative, Plenitude supported parents and children in facing one of the most deep-rooted fears: the fear of the dark, which often leads children to fall asleep with the light on. An illustrated storybook was created to help children see darkness from a different perspective and was distributed free of charge in Plenitude flagship stores while stocks lasted. Its pages come to life precisely when the light is switched off, thanks to photoluminescent ink. Darkness becomes an integral part of the reading experience and an original way of talking to families about energy efficiency, starting from the everyday ritual of saying goodnight.

The value of darkness: when creativity breaks with convention

There is a fascinating paradox at the heart of these projects: a company that brings energy and light into homes and cities every day chooses to tell its story by highlighting the absence of light. Darkness moves beyond conventional communication and becomes a creative space where unexpected solutions can take shape, whether by reducing the brightness of an urban advertising screen or reading a storybook. Strictly with the lights off or in “Dark Mode.”

¹ https://corporate.eniplenitude.com/content/dam/plenitude-corporate/documents/eng/chi-siamo/partnership-ed-eventi/dark-mode-ads/Dark_Mode_Ads_Reporting_Measurement_Campaign_Energy_Savings_Verification_ENG.pdf

² The energy savings associated with the use of Dark Mode were calculated on the basis of tests conducted by Certimac in March 2026 in accordance with the International Performance Measurement and Verification Protocol. The tests covered 15 images in different colours from Plenitude advertising campaigns. Energy savings were measured by comparing the energy consumed to display the same set of images on LED screens using SMD technology before and after applying Dark Mode Ads