

Plenitude launches a new initiative for families, creating a bridge between the in-store experience and the Futura Blocks gaming experience on Roblox, launched in April 2026.

On Futura Blocks, designing your own neighborhood requires a systemic vision, where every choice, from energy production to service integration, affects the balance of the entire ecosystem. This operational principle is the foundation of Missione Builders, Plenitude’s new contest which, building on the legacy of the Missione Buddies initiative, invites participants to hand-draw their ideal construction inspired by the buildings featured in the game.

The goal is to use simple geometric shapes to design an environment where homes, energy solutions, from solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations to wind turbines, and green spaces can coexist in harmony. This dynamic reflects exactly what happens in Futura Blocks, the continent of Futura by Plenitude launched last April on Roblox, marking the completion of Plenitude’s virtual world.

Contest rules

The contest will launch on October 3 with a dedicated event at the Plenitude Flagship Store in Turin, where participants will have the opportunity to meet Roby (Roberta Alcamo), the Italian content creator known for her Roblox-themed videos. The initiative, running until February 27, offers two free participation methods: through an online form or by submitting entries in-store. Participants choosing the in-store option will receive an exclusive Memory game as a complimentary gift. The three winning projects will be selected by March 27.

Futura Blocks completes Futura, Plenitude’s virtual world

The winning projects will move from paper into the game itself, becoming actual elements within Futura Blocks, the latest continent launched in April 2026 that marked the full maturity of Futura by Plenitude. Hosted on Roblox, this world is focused on planning and energy management: users take on the role of a “Builder” and experience in real time how every construction decision impacts the functioning and balance of the neighborhood. With its launch, the digital ecosystem was completed, alongside the already active continents: Futura HUB, Futura VILLE, Futura TRACKS and Futura QUEST. By the end of 2025, this virtual infrastructure had already surpassed one million total views.

From edutainment to active participation

Thanks to Futura by Plenitude, the company has engaged with new community-focused events such as Lucca Comics, Romics, and Milan Design Week, where it was able to share a message of resource-consciousness that also resonates with younger generations. A journey that takes shape, brick by brick, just like Missione Builders, encouraging collective participation and hands-on engagement.