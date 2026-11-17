ZustainabilitY Board
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, we renewed our commitment to combating all forms of discrimination through a campaign with strong symbolic significance.
In 2025, to mark International Women’s Day (8 March), we launched the “Ballshit” initiative, reaffirming our commitment to combating all forms of discrimination.
Phrases such as “That’s a man’s job”, “I’ll take care of the money” or “Know your place” are not just figures of speech. They are invisible barriers that can still be part of many women’s experiences today, limiting their opportunities and perpetuating inequality.
For the occasion, we distributed the “Ballshit” at our company Flagship Stores and promoted them across our social media channels. These are balls illustrated by artists such as Isabella Bersellini, designed to “crush”, both physically and metaphorically, the stereotypical phrases printed on their surfaces.
The project builds on the strategic continuity of the initiatives promoted for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (25 November). On that occasion, in collaboration with the Olimpia Milano basketball team, the language of sport became an effective tool for raising social awareness. Using basketballs bearing deeply rooted prejudices during warm-ups on the court helped amplify the message of equality and respect, reaching a broad and diverse audience.
Promoting a culture based on respect and equal opportunities is an ongoing, integral commitment for the company. Ensuring a professional environment free from inequality requires concrete measures: from ongoing internal training programmes and financial awareness initiatives to the adoption of inclusive communication.
Within this framework, the “Ballshit” campaign serves as a symbol: gender equality is a collective responsibility, and recognising the value of every individual is a fundamental step towards building a society and a future free from discrimination.
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
Plenitude’s initiatives addressing psychological violence on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Financial education and gender equality: a programme for Plenitude employees to promote awareness and raise awareness of economic abuse.
From UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification to equal-opportunity measures: the company’s strategy to protect and support its people.