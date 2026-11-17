In 2025, to mark International Women’s Day (8 March), we launched the “Ballshit” initiative, reaffirming our commitment to combating all forms of discrimination.

Phrases such as “That’s a man’s job”, “I’ll take care of the money” or “Know your place” are not just figures of speech. They are invisible barriers that can still be part of many women’s experiences today, limiting their opportunities and perpetuating inequality.

For the occasion, we distributed the “Ballshit” at our company Flagship Stores and promoted them across our social media channels. These are balls illustrated by artists such as Isabella Bersellini, designed to “crush”, both physically and metaphorically, the stereotypical phrases printed on their surfaces.

The project builds on the strategic continuity of the initiatives promoted for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (25 November). On that occasion, in collaboration with the Olimpia Milano basketball team, the language of sport became an effective tool for raising social awareness. Using basketballs bearing deeply rooted prejudices during warm-ups on the court helped amplify the message of equality and respect, reaching a broad and diverse audience.