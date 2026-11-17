Between late 2024 and early 2025, we developed an internal programme to promote financial literacy, with a particular focus on gender dynamics. The project, developed in collaboration with Rame – an organisation committed to promoting financial education – had a twofold objective: to increase awareness among our people and provide them with practical tools to manage their resources more effectively and work towards achieving their goals.

Financial awareness can help strengthen individual autonomy. Understanding the basic principles, managing personal resources and planning for the financial future are not just practical skills, but can also be tools for empowerment.

However, a significant gender gap persists in this area. Many women continue to face pay inequalities and fewer investment opportunities. Economic abuse is an additional concern: a subtle form of coercion that restricts access to financial resources, controls spending and undermines decision-making autonomy.