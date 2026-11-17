ZustainabilitY Board
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
Financial education and gender equality: a programme for Plenitude employees to promote awareness and raise awareness of economic abuse.
Between late 2024 and early 2025, we developed an internal programme to promote financial literacy, with a particular focus on gender dynamics. The project, developed in collaboration with Rame – an organisation committed to promoting financial education – had a twofold objective: to increase awareness among our people and provide them with practical tools to manage their resources more effectively and work towards achieving their goals.
Financial awareness can help strengthen individual autonomy. Understanding the basic principles, managing personal resources and planning for the financial future are not just practical skills, but can also be tools for empowerment.
However, a significant gender gap persists in this area. Many women continue to face pay inequalities and fewer investment opportunities. Economic abuse is an additional concern: a subtle form of coercion that restricts access to financial resources, controls spending and undermines decision-making autonomy.
The programme unfolded in several stages, combining sessions with authors and educators – including Francesca Cavallo and Edoardo Lozza – with technical workshops focused on setting financial goals and investment strategies, led by industry experts such as Paola Iannello, Monica Vitali and Ginevra Zucconi.
The project concluded shortly before International Women’s Day with a global event entitled “Financial Freedom: A Tool for Women’s Empowerment”. Alongside contributions from Plenitude colleagues, the event featured economist and essayist Ginevra Bersani Franceschetti, who highlighted the importance of women’s financial autonomy.
This awareness-raising programme is part of our ongoing commitment, pursued every day both within and beyond our organisation. In line with our Benefit Corporation objectives, addressing the gender gap requires measurable, tangible action. Providing practical money-management skills can help people make more informed choices and strengthen their decision-making autonomy.
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
Plenitude’s initiatives addressing psychological violence on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, we renewed our commitment to combating all forms of discrimination through a campaign with strong symbolic significance.
From UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification to equal-opportunity measures: the company’s strategy to protect and support its people.