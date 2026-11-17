ZustainabilitY Board
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
From UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification to equal-opportunity measures: the company’s strategy to protect and support its people.
In 2024, we obtained gender equality certification in accordance with UNI/PdR 125:2022, which was renewed over the following two years. This milestone was achieved after a rigorous audit process conducted by an independent external body, which verified the concrete measures adopted to promote equity within the company.
Although the gender gap is steadily narrowing, it remains a global challenge. This is a crucial issue addressed by the UN 2030 Agenda, which calls for joint action by institutions and businesses. In Italy, this commitment was formalised in 2022 through the introduction of specific regulations.
The assessment for gender equality certification and its maintenance is based on qualitative and quantitative indicators — which are measured and reported on — divided into six strategic areas: culture and strategy, governance, Human Resources processes, women’s career advancement opportunities, equal pay and parenthood protection. As the certification is valid for three years and subject to annual monitoring, its renewal requires continuous improvement in the score over time, regularly verified through a data-driven management system.
This commitment is reflected in the adoption of Eni’s documents and policies. These include the Code of Ethics, which defines the organisation’s values and guiding principles; the Zero Tolerance Policy, which explicitly prohibits harmful conduct to ensure a workplace free from violence and harassment of any kind; and the ECG Diversity and Inclusion Policy, which promotes a culture of inclusion through ongoing training initiatives.
Our commitment to equity is reflected in HR processes, from unbiased recruitment and objective performance appraisal systems to the development of welfare plans designed to support work-life balance, with specific measures to facilitate the return to work after maternity leave and promote shared parenting.
To ensure rigorous monitoring of progress, and in line with our status as a Benefit Corporation, responsibility for inclusion and gender equality matters lies with a dedicated body comprising the Sustainability Committee and the Diversity & Inclusion Unit.
We have integrated analytical processes to identify and address potential issues, setting clear gender equality targets whose results are measured and reported through our Sustainability Report and Impact Report.
Providing protective measures and ensuring equal opportunities is a long-term commitment for us. It extends beyond the company itself, as we actively share it with our partners and civil society through targeted communication and awareness-raising initiatives.
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
Plenitude’s initiatives addressing psychological violence on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Financial education and gender equality: a programme for Plenitude employees to promote awareness and raise awareness of economic abuse.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, we renewed our commitment to combating all forms of discrimination through a campaign with strong symbolic significance.