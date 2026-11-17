Company policies to protect and support people

The assessment for gender equality certification and its maintenance is based on qualitative and quantitative indicators — which are measured and reported on — divided into six strategic areas: culture and strategy, governance, Human Resources processes, women’s career advancement opportunities, equal pay and parenthood protection. As the certification is valid for three years and subject to annual monitoring, its renewal requires continuous improvement in the score over time, regularly verified through a data-driven management system.

This commitment is reflected in the adoption of Eni’s documents and policies. These include the Code of Ethics, which defines the organisation’s values and guiding principles; the Zero Tolerance Policy, which explicitly prohibits harmful conduct to ensure a workplace free from violence and harassment of any kind; and the ECG Diversity and Inclusion Policy, which promotes a culture of inclusion through ongoing training initiatives.

Our commitment to equity is reflected in HR processes, from unbiased recruitment and objective performance appraisal systems to the development of welfare plans designed to support work-life balance, with specific measures to facilitate the return to work after maternity leave and promote shared parenting.