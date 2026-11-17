Awareness starts within the company

In addition to our activities in stores and across our digital channels, we hosted an internal event entitled “How to Recognise and Counter Psychological Violence”, aimed at providing practical tools to identify the warning signs of this form of abuse.

The discussion featured Maria Rita Parsi, psychotherapist and President of the Fabbrica della Pace Movimento Bambino Onlus Foundation, and Claudia Di Palma, coordinator of the SVS Donna Aiuta Donna Anti-Violence Centre in Milan. The event provided an opportunity to examine behaviours that undermine women’s integrity and dignity, outlining the most effective ways to counter them.

These awareness-raising campaigns are part of our ongoing commitment to Diversity & Inclusion, which we pursue every day to promote awareness both within and beyond the company. Through concrete actions, we aim to contribute to a cultural shift based on recognising and valuing every individual.