ZustainabilitY Board
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
Plenitude’s initiatives addressing psychological violence on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
In a social landscape where abuse can take many forms, some of the more subtle and invisible forms may be less apparent, while still leaving unmistakable marks. 25 November is a key opportunity to promote a culture of respect and inclusion. In 2025, to mark this occasion, we dedicated several initiatives to raising awareness of psychological violence.
Art and words can be powerful tools in the fight against psychological violence. To make this form of abuse visible, we collaborated with tattoo artist La Bigotta. Emblematic phrases associated with psychological violence, such as “You made it all up”, “Your only job is to be a mum” and “You can’t do anything on your own”, were turned into illustrations displayed in our stores and shared on our social media channels, alongside in-depth content and video interviews with experts.
In addition to our activities in stores and across our digital channels, we hosted an internal event entitled “How to Recognise and Counter Psychological Violence”, aimed at providing practical tools to identify the warning signs of this form of abuse.
The discussion featured Maria Rita Parsi, psychotherapist and President of the Fabbrica della Pace Movimento Bambino Onlus Foundation, and Claudia Di Palma, coordinator of the SVS Donna Aiuta Donna Anti-Violence Centre in Milan. The event provided an opportunity to examine behaviours that undermine women’s integrity and dignity, outlining the most effective ways to counter them.
These awareness-raising campaigns are part of our ongoing commitment to Diversity & Inclusion, which we pursue every day to promote awareness both within and beyond the company. Through concrete actions, we aim to contribute to a cultural shift based on recognising and valuing every individual.
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
Financial education and gender equality: a programme for Plenitude employees to promote awareness and raise awareness of economic abuse.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, we renewed our commitment to combating all forms of discrimination through a campaign with strong symbolic significance.
From UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification to equal-opportunity measures: the company’s strategy to protect and support its people.