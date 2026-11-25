When control takes the form of money

Economic violence manifests itself through behaviours aimed at controlling or restricting women's financial independence, such as preventing access to money or family financial information, excluding women from financial decisions, monitoring their spending and requiring them to seek permission before making purchases.

One of the most common forms is infantilisation: a form of control that involves treating an adult woman as if she were incapable of managing her own money or making decisions independently, just as if she were a child.

According to preliminary estimates from the 2025 Istat survey “Women's Safety¹”, economic violence affects 6.6% of women who are currently or have previously been in a relationship. This figure rises to 10.2% among women who have been in a relationship with a former partner, while 1.1% of women currently in a relationship report experiencing it at the hands of their current partner.

The lack of awareness surrounding this issue makes it even harder to recognise: according to a 2026 study conducted by Gruppo Sella and Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, 46% of Italians say they have never heard of economic violence².