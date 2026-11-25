ZustainabilitY Board
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
A project to recognise and tackle economic violence against women.
On 25 November 2026, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we are launching a campaign in Italy to raise awareness of a form of abuse that is still largely unrecognised and undermines women's independence and freedom of choice.
Economic violence manifests itself through behaviours aimed at controlling or restricting women's financial independence, such as preventing access to money or family financial information, excluding women from financial decisions, monitoring their spending and requiring them to seek permission before making purchases.
One of the most common forms is infantilisation: a form of control that involves treating an adult woman as if she were incapable of managing her own money or making decisions independently, just as if she were a child.
According to preliminary estimates from the 2025 Istat survey “Women's Safety¹”, economic violence affects 6.6% of women who are currently or have previously been in a relationship. This figure rises to 10.2% among women who have been in a relationship with a former partner, while 1.1% of women currently in a relationship report experiencing it at the hands of their current partner.
The lack of awareness surrounding this issue makes it even harder to recognise: according to a 2026 study conducted by Gruppo Sella and Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, 46% of Italians say they have never heard of economic violence².
Recognising economic violence and identifying its warning signs is the first step towards tackling it. Through the “Little girls are born, not made” campaign, we aim to use a powerful narrative to draw attention to how infantilisation can become a means of exerting control, undermining women's decision-making ability and independence.
But raising awareness is not enough: it is equally important to provide practical support. That is why we have joined the Punti Viola network, promoted by the DonnexStrada association, with 18 Plenitude Flagship Stores becoming welcoming spaces for women in difficult situations. Here, women can receive an initial, attentive response and guidance towards psychological and legal support services available through the national assistance network.
For further information on support services:
Anti-Violence and Stalking Helpline - 1522: a free public service available 24 hours a day.
Local Anti-Violence Services: an updated list of services available throughout Italy, particularly accredited Anti-Violence Centres.
EU-wide Helpline - 116 016: a free helpline providing support to women experiencing violence across the European Union.
Browse the list of Flagship Stores and find the one closest to you.
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
Plenitude’s initiatives addressing psychological violence on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Financial education and gender equality: a programme for Plenitude employees to promote awareness and raise awareness of economic abuse.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, we renewed our commitment to combating all forms of discrimination through a campaign with strong symbolic significance.
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